Putting the Pieces Together

Over the past month, the Marine Corps has made sweeping changes across the service due to coronavirus with a balanced approach to preserve our national defense and our personnel.

While many units across the service has suspended or limited operations in response to coronavirus, the mission of recruiting and recruit training has continued.

Gen. David Berger, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, stated in a video message to the force that these duties are essential to Marine Corps’ readiness and the nation’s defense as a whole.

“Why do we continue to do recruit training in the middle of this terrible virus?,” asked Berger. “We never get the chance to pick the next crises, where it happens, or when it happens. So we must continue to train. We have to continue recruit training, because this nation relies on its Marine Corps— especially in tough times."

Recruiting

The Marine Corps has 48 recruiting stations responsible for every corner of the country and many of these offices have been directly impacted by coronavirus.

Individual state restrictions on movement and the closure of high schools and universities across the nation has caused Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC) to take deliberate steps to mitigate the risk associated with coronavirus while continuing to seek men and women to enlist in the service.

“Marine recruiters have temporarily suspended in-person prospecting activities and transitioned to digital communication technology to reduce potential exposure,” said Maj. Gen. James Bierman, the commanding general of MCRC.

Additional screening protocols have also been implemented by MCRC in an effort to safeguard the health of recruit depot populations.

Commanders have been given broad authority to adjust shipping plans based on localized impacts and challenges, and shipping numbers have been reduced.

A mandatory 14-day self-quarantine period is in effect for all recruits scheduled to ship to entry level training. They are required to submit three temperature readings to their recruiter and attest that they have both followed the self-quarantine guidelines and did not develop any symptoms that would suggest infection.

After the self-quarantine, local recruiting offices are screening individuals before they travel to Military Enlistment Processing Stations to ensure recruits who are symptomatic do not ship to recruit training.

“Recruiting continues to be a mission-essential requirement and recruiters will continue to take every precaution to safely ship young men and women to recruit training as conditions permit,” said Bierman.

Recruit training

Recruits arriving to MCRD Parris Island receive immediate medical screenings to include a temperature check, a risk factor questionnaire, and an evaluation by a medical provider. Additionally each company of recruits will undergo a 14-day quarantine process before starting training.

The depot has built an expeditionary staging area, which includes commercial tents and trailered bathroom and laundry facilities, to house recruits during their 14-day quarantine.

The Recruit Training Regiment has also built a training plan for recruits while in quarantine. This training plan is reflective of what a recruit would typically receive during normal operations, minus activities where social distancing cannot be maintained such as physical fitness and Marine Corps Martial Arts. Similar to a normal recruit training schedule, this schedule includes allotted time for personal hygiene, cleaning of living spaces, and educational classes. Additionally, Marines in quarantine will be checked by medical professionals twice a day.

For recruits who are currently in training, the Marine Corps has implemented several policy changes across the depot as preventative measures against coronavirus. These modifications to training include the wearing of face coverings by recruits and drill instructors, virtual classrooms and instruction, and maximizing space inside living spaces and chow halls to distance recruits.

Additionally, drill instructors continue to teach and enforce good hygiene habits throughout recruit training. This includes mandatory handwashing before every meal, the carrying of hand sanitizer by every recruit, and nightly showers.

Although the depot has adjusted training methodologies to reflect the current situation with coronavirus, the desired end state of a basically trained Marine remains the same

“Although modifications have been made to ensure both the health and welfare of recruits and staff, our mission of making Marines remains the same,” said Brig. Gen James Glynn, the commanding general of MCRD Parris Island and the Eastern Recruiting Region. “We continue to uphold the same high standards and execute recruit training within the spirit with which it is designed—transforming men and women through the foundations of recruit training, imbuing our core values of honor, courage and commitment and preparing them to win our nation’s battles in service to the country.”

