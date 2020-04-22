Task Force Spartan Soldiers work hard to protect Soldiers from COVID-19

Soldiers of Task Force Spartan are working hard every day to keep our forces safe and healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Lt. Col. Christopher Guilmette, assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division, is the chief of staff for the COVID Emergency Operations Center. Their mission is to provide 24/7 support to the staff in solving challenging issues within the joint security area and meet the forces informational requirements.



Guilmette and his team is comprised of 18 Soldiers, while having additional support from the division staff as needed.



The team works from a plan made by U.S. Army Central, for a command and control system for each country in the Middle East that Task Force Spartan partners with.



One of the advantages the team has is having access to many assets from the division.



“The best thing about our team is the versatility of Army staff.” Guilmette said, “We’re able to use division fire and protections cells in conjunction with in-theater medical professionals to reinforce the area support group/Commanders through JSA.”



Even with everything at their disposal, the team still faces challenges. The COVID-19 outbreak was something most people were unprepared for.



“It’s not something we’re specifically trained for, which is an unusual mission,” said Guilmette. “We’re operating at a level higher than a division would normally operate at. We are solving strategic issues among multiple countries. We help to solve challenges that cross borders and bring resources throughout theater. We’re supporting area support groups, Inherent Resolve and Freedom Sentinel.”



Other team members had to be pulled from what their original mission for Task Force Spartan was to be able to help in the fight against COVID.



Sgt. Robert Vasquezmeledez works to organize flights traveling within the theater and organize how many Soldiers come into Kuwait from Operation Inherent Resolve.



“This was a last-minute thing,” said Vasquezmeledez. “We had to immediately ‘stop the fire’ and take over the COVID-19 situation. We were all working from different sections and are short-staffed. We had to take initiative and make a standard operating procedure and adapt to whatever the higher-ups gave us.”



“It’s something very far from what we’ve done before. We’re dealing with two different task forces and theater-level assets,” added Guilmette.



Regardless of the challenges facing the team, the Soldiers of the COVID Emergency Operations Center are doing everything they can to ensure the health and safety of Task Force Spartan Soldiers.

