Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 ops: Mission can’t stop, won’t stop at IDRC

    COVID-19 ops: Mission can’t stop, won’t stop at IDRC

    Photo By Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Herbert, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.22.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- Although some deployments are delayed, Airmen from the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron aren’t standing idly by at the Installation Deployment Readiness Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    They process in-check cargo, primarily consisting of vehicles and pallets occasionally carrying medical supplies. Additionally, IDRC Airmen manifest cargo, and carry out load planning with the purpose of distributing the weight of the cargo evenly throughout the aircraft.

    With face coverings donned, and despite the obstacle of physical distancing, Airmen continue their work at the IDRC uninterrupted.

    In addition to these responsibilities, the IDRC has recently been tasked with handling the logistics of getting personnel back to the states if they traveled to Ramstein on temporary duty assignment or otherwise, prior to the imposed travel restrictions. This presents a new opportunity to learn as the IDRC typically only handles the movement of personnel to or from a deployment.

    “We now have the responsibility of getting our people back where they need to be if they were on TDY, or even on vacation in the area here,” said Senior Airman Ethan McFarland, 86th LRS deployment technician. “Every situation is different but we’re definitely learning a lot and so far things are going well.”

    For these kinds of passenger missions Airmen from the IDRC take the temperatures of each passenger and pilot before they board the aircraft out of an abundance of caution.

    “With coronavirus disease 2019, we’re being cautious and careful while working with individuals on or near the aircraft,” said Senior Airman Marc Bundy, 86th LRS cargo deployment function technician.

    It’s clear Airmen from the IDRC are able to overcome whatever obstacles COVID-19 presents as they get the job done.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2020
    Date Posted: 04.22.2020 05:23
    Story ID: 368058
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 ops: Mission can’t stop, won’t stop at IDRC, by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    IDRC
    COVID-19
    COVID19EUCOM
    Coronavirus disease 2019
    Installation Deployment Readiness Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT