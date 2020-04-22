COVID-19 ops: Mission can’t stop, won’t stop at IDRC

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- Although some deployments are delayed, Airmen from the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron aren’t standing idly by at the Installation Deployment Readiness Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



They process in-check cargo, primarily consisting of vehicles and pallets occasionally carrying medical supplies. Additionally, IDRC Airmen manifest cargo, and carry out load planning with the purpose of distributing the weight of the cargo evenly throughout the aircraft.



With face coverings donned, and despite the obstacle of physical distancing, Airmen continue their work at the IDRC uninterrupted.



In addition to these responsibilities, the IDRC has recently been tasked with handling the logistics of getting personnel back to the states if they traveled to Ramstein on temporary duty assignment or otherwise, prior to the imposed travel restrictions. This presents a new opportunity to learn as the IDRC typically only handles the movement of personnel to or from a deployment.



“We now have the responsibility of getting our people back where they need to be if they were on TDY, or even on vacation in the area here,” said Senior Airman Ethan McFarland, 86th LRS deployment technician. “Every situation is different but we’re definitely learning a lot and so far things are going well.”



For these kinds of passenger missions Airmen from the IDRC take the temperatures of each passenger and pilot before they board the aircraft out of an abundance of caution.



“With coronavirus disease 2019, we’re being cautious and careful while working with individuals on or near the aircraft,” said Senior Airman Marc Bundy, 86th LRS cargo deployment function technician.



It’s clear Airmen from the IDRC are able to overcome whatever obstacles COVID-19 presents as they get the job done.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2020 Date Posted: 04.22.2020 05:23 Story ID: 368058 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 ops: Mission can’t stop, won’t stop at IDRC, by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.