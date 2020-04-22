AAFES and Religious Support Office give back to community

Photo By Maria Gallegos | Humphreys’ community members browse for clothing at USAG Four Chaplains Memorial...... read more read more Photo By Maria Gallegos | Humphreys’ community members browse for clothing at USAG Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel, April 20. AAFES donated more than 90 boxes of unused clothing to the Religious Support Office, who in turn, offered the gifts to the community. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA 04.22.2020 Courtesy Story USAG Humphreys

By James Myers

USAG Humphreys Public Affairs



CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — Community members here received a special gift from the Army and Air Force Exchange Services, April 20-22.



Humphreys AAFES donated more than 90 boxes of unused clothing to the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Religious Support Office, who in turn, offered the gifts to service members, civilians and their families. The distribution was held at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel.



This is not an uncommon practice for the Exchange, as they periodically donate out-of-season clothing to the RSO for distribution to the community, both on and off the installation.



“This is the most I’ve ever seen donated,” said Sgt. Dustin Napier, 4CMC noncommissioned officer in charge, as he looked out over the racks of clothing. “This is truly special.”



The event was announced to open at 10 a.m. on Monday morning (April 20), but by 8 a.m., a large crowd was already waiting to enter. Shortly after 9 a.m., the chapel opened its doors, and it was steadily busy throughout the day.



Victoria Stanton, a military spouse who was one of the first to enter, welcomed the event.



“This is a great event, especially coming out after extended social isolation,” said Stanton. “My husband and I enjoyed it; I found some maternity clothes and he found some shirts. We loved it.”



The chaplaincy also appreciated the generosity and the uniqueness of the moment.



The Deputy Installation Chaplain Lt. Col. James Lester, who helped orchestrate the event, was thrilled by the opportunity to connect to the community and serve.



“It’s great to see people and share,” he said. “Our partnership with AAFES gave away over $15,000 in clothing to service members, civilians and their families.



“This greatly enhanced the quality of life for over 300 families, providing clothing for the entire family. We get a lot of joy and pride in serving the community. We (RSO) will continue to sustain our community both spiritually and physically,” said Lester.