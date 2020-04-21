Pa. National Guard Soldiers produce masks for COVID-19 response

Photo By Staff Sgt. Zane Craig | Spc. Nick Ernesto, a woodworker at the Combined Maintenance Support Shop-East at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Zane Craig | Spc. Nick Ernesto, a woodworker at the Combined Maintenance Support Shop-East at Fort Indiantown Gap and member of the 3622nd Support Maintenance Company, 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group irons material that will be used to produce a cloth mask for Guardsmen. Several Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers with the CSMS-East began producing cloth masks to protect Guard members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic here starting April 16. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Several Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers with the Combined Maintenance Support Shop-East here are producing cloth face masks to protect Guard members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



With the Pennsylvania Department of Health suggesting the use of masks in public places, including at Fort Indiantown Gap facilities, and the shortage of commercially available masks, making them is essential for the safety of the force, said Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, who directs the mission.



“Considering the profound and unique health risks faced by our Soldiers and Airman by this outbreak, the need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is critical,” said Phillips. “With the assistance of the Combined Support Maintenance Shop (CSMS) and some local vendors, we hope to protect the force as we continue to battle this threat caused by the virus.”



Two full-time military technicians in the CSMS in allied trades have skill sets suited to this task, Phillips said.



To make a mask, one Soldier cuts the fabric to the appropriate size and shape, then another Soldier folds and marks the material so a pipe cleaner can be inserted to maintain a durable shape. Another Soldier then inserts and sews in the elastic ear straps to finish the mask.



This results in about 20 to 25 masks per day, explained Staff Sgt. Arthur Wolfe, a canvas worker at CSMS-East and member of the 3622nd Support Maintenance Company, 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group.



“It’s part of my job,” said Wolfe, explaining that even though making masks is a departure from his normal work, “I’m here to help.”



The soldiers began producing the masks on April 16.



Phillips said the production goal would be to make enough masks to protect the force, though some missions require a higher level of protection than the cloth masks being produced.



