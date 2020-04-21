Award winners say teamwork is strategy to success

Award winners claim time and again their strategy for success is to surround themselves with talented people committed to achieving mission goals.

Dawn LoDolce, secretary, and Matthew Carlson, electronic systems mechanic, were named the Tobyhanna Army Depot Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, junior and senior categories, respectively.

“Dawn is a tremendous asset to the team and Tobyhanna [Army Depot],” said Chester Tracewski, Air Defense and Counterfire Engineering Branch chief. “Her reliability is unparalleled and she has a positive can-do attitude that rubs off on everyone around her.”

LoDolce goes to great lengths to make sure the team performs at peak efficiency. Whatever the day brings, she is always prepared, according to branch personnel. They say she accomplishes her duties quickly and efficiently.

Team members are the first to commend her for a job well done. She’s known for being meticulous when entering employee time into the database, ensuring text and travel documents are flawless and scheduling meetings.

“This award is very special to me because my team nominated me for it,” said LoDolce. “I am proud to be a part of Team Tobyhanna and proud to serve the warfighter.”

LoDolce is assigned to the Production Engineering Directorate’s ISR Engineering Division while Carlson works in the C4ISR Directorate’s ATCALS/Range Threat Systems Division.

Carlson travels all over the country helping military units troubleshoot and repair AN/MSQ-135 Mobile Tower Systems (MOTS) in the field. He also retrieves and returns systems that undergo depot-level repairs at Tobyhanna.

“When I’m at the depot I troubleshoot, test and repair systems that will be fielded to units,” Carlson said. “If a system comes in with water intrusion issues, I can do a complete rebuild of the power entry panel.”

The MOTS provides the joint force commander with a highly mobile, self-contained, integrated and reliable information system platform. Its modular tactical air traffic control (ATC) tower system is mounted on an armored family of medium tactical vehicles.

“Matt has an exceptional work ethic, which has had a positive impact on the other members of his team,” said Russel Wright, division chief. “He is always willing to pass his knowledge on to other employees and he is always looking for an opportunity to teach someone about the MOTS program.”

The 12-year depot veteran cross-trained and quickly became a subject matter expert on the MOTS, according to Wright. Carlson also possesses high personal moral standards and consistently displays good judgement and behavior, he said.

“My coworkers have definitely contributed to my success,” Carlson said. “Their expertise, vast knowledge of multiple systems, and temperament to mentor have driven my ambition thus far to succeed.”

Recognizing employees for a job well done is directly linked to one of the Toby 2028 objectives -- Invest in our People. The objective centers on developing an agile and innovative workforce dedicated to providing the best value to the warfighter. The quarterly awards program identifies and rewards junior-, senior- and supervisor-level employees who, in the performance of their assigned duties, have established a pattern of excellence. Nominations may be submitted by co-workers, who work with the nominee, directly or indirectly, with a minimum of at least four nominators or by an employee’s supervisor.

Winners will receive a special parking space for the quarter, a $500 On-The-Spot Award and a plaque. Winning packages are automatically forwarded to the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) to compete in their respective categories. The C4ISR quarterly award winners receive the Department of the Army (DA) Achievement Medal for Civilian Service and CECOM quarterly award winners receive a DA Certificate of Achievement as well as their name on a Perpetual Plaque.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2020 Date Posted: 04.21.2020 15:30 Story ID: 368006 Location: PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Award winners say teamwork is strategy to success, by Jacqueline Boucher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.