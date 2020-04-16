Warship78 Finds its Center of Gravity with Rare Inclining Test

NORFOLK — USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pulled away from the pier for three hours

into the Elizabeth River to conduct a rare weighted inclining experiment, April 16.

The purpose of the inclining experiment is to calculate the ship’s weight and center of

gravity. Information from the test is also used to determine the ship’s stability in a variety

of design loading conditions.

“This testing of the ship’s weight will become the baseline for which it is measured for

her life of service,” said A.J. Bierbauer, the deputy chief engineer for Newport News

Shipbuilding. “As the ship gets older, there will be alterations made to her, and as is the

case with many ships, they tend to get heavier through the years. This test will help

establish the baseline weight for the life of the ship.”

While many smaller naval ships such as cruisers and destroyers incur frequent inclining

tests throughout their lifespan, Bierbauer said that carriers typically only see a total of

three inclining experiments in their lifetime, although other types of stability tests can be

done when necessary.

“On an aircraft carrier, you’ll generally get the initial incline test during the new

construction phase,” said Bierbauer. “The next inclining will be after the ship’s Refueling

and Complex Overhaul phase, and then the last inclining the ship will get is when she’s

inactivated, to determine that once the ship is decommissioned, it has adequate stability

to be towed to wherever the dismantling process will take place.”

In preparation for the inclining experiment, contractors from Huntington Ingalls

Industries Newport News Shipbuilding Division (HII NNS) and Naval Sea Systems

Command (NAVSEA) conducted a load survey over several weeks by identifying weight

loads and checking tank levels in every space on the ship, to include storerooms,

weapons magazines, list control tanks, and even jet propellant 5 (JP-5) tanks.

According to the ship’s Damage Control Assistant, Lt. Cmdr. Gregory Descovich, to

ensure accuracy of weight measurements, no loading or offloading of stores,

equipment, production materials, or other items occurred until inclining was completed.

Additionally, once the inclining experiment began, personnel were directed to “remain

stationary and shifting of liquids onboard was secured to further assure the accuracy of

the results,” he stated in a notice to the crew.

The inclining experiment began once the ship was breasted away from the pier. HII

NNS and NAVSEA personnel in Jon boats took baseline readings of the draft markers

located on Ford’s bow, midships, and stern. A transporter then moved inclining weights,

totaling approximately 140 tons, into various positions across Ford’s flight deck.



Following weight movements, personnel measured and recorded each movement

distance, and measured the ship’s inclination using precision inclinometers. A second

round of draft readings were also recorded by personnel in the Jon boats. The final

piece to the experiment was a sallying test.

“The end result data set from the incline test and the sally test will validate the damage

control stability characteristics of the ship,” said Cmdr. Homer Hensy, Ford’s chief

engineer. “This data will allow the Commanding Officer and the crew to stabilize the

ship in the event of battle damage and allow Ford to maintain a stable deck to continue

strike operations against our adversaries.”

The inclining experiment was a conglomerate effort by Naval Architects from HII NNS

and NAVSEA and Ford crew members.

“The preparations by the crew and Huntington Ingalls Shipyard over the last few weeks

was over 1,800 hours spent validating the liquid stores, parts and supplies in every

space bow to stern,” Hensy continued. “This event is another successful example of the

teamwork of the Ford crew and HII to continue to make Ford ready for unrestricted fleet

operations in the future.”

Gerald R. Ford is a first-in-class aircraft carrier and the first new aircraft carrier designed

in more than 40 years. For more news from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit

www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN78, www.facebook.com/USSGeraldRFord or

https://twitter.com/Warship_78.

date 2020-04-16