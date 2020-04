Repatriation El Salvador: U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador Ronald Johnson has his temperature checked at the entrance to the El Salvador International Airport on his way to see off a group of U.S. citizens being repatriated to the United States on a flight arranged by the U.S. Embassy. March 24, 2020.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2020 Date Posted: 04.21.2020 13:13 Story ID: 367977 Location: SAN SALVADOR, SV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN