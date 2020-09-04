Commanders Forum: Guidance COVID-19 & face covering

MCLB Team,



It is difficult to keep up with the changes in guidance being passed down from multiple agencies. Here is where we're at:

On April 5, DoD Guidance required that, "Effective immediately, to the extent practical, all individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers (this does not include a Service member's or Service family members' personal residence on a military installation)."



On April 6, MARADMIN (HQ Marine Corps level) 218/20 and a draft I MEF Policy Letter 4-20 were published. These amplify the guidance and direct, "I MEF personnel will have cloth face covering in their possession at all times." MCI-W, BGen Conley has stated all installations will comply.



That evening, the Defense Commissary Agency (DECA) published an order that face coverings were to be used at all commissaries nation-wide. SgtMaj Kretschmer did an excellent job posting at the commissary the morning of April 7 with a box of masks for those patrons who may not have gotten word of the face covering requirement (published the previous night). From 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings the commissary continues to be reserved for active duty and their dependents only - please consider taking full advantage of this.



On the evening of April 7, San Bernardino County's Acting Health Officer published a news release stating, "In an effort to protect the public from further spread of COVID-19, the County's Acting Health Officer has formally ordered everyone in San Bernardino County to wear a face covering when leaving home."



ADHERRING TO I MEF / MCI-W GUIDANCE WHILE ABOARD MCLB, ALL HANDS WILL WEAR FACE COVERINGS WHILE AT THE COMMISSARY, MARINE MARTS, AND GAS STATIONS. FACE COVERINGS WILL BE WORN WHEN REQUIRED TO WORK WITHIN SIX FEET OF ANOTHER INDIVIDUAL, OTHERWISE SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED WITHOUT EXCEPTION. TO ENHANCE EFFICIENCY AND CONTINUE TO PROVIDE SUPPORT TO FORWARD DEPLOYED FORCES, FACE COVERINGS ARE NOT REQUIRED WHEN OBSERVING SOCIAL DISTANCING IN THE WORK SPACES WHILE ABOARD MCLB BARSTOW. IMMEDIATELY UPON EXITING THE BASE, IT IS FULLY EXPECTED THAT ALL HANDS WILL OBEY SAN BERNADINO COUNTY'S DIRECTIVE TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS "WHEN LEAVING HOME."



This specified application of various directives is enacted by authority provided in the Supremacy Clause (Article VI of the Constitution).



As a Base, we remain calmly at HPCON "C" with nearly 65 percent of our work force teleworking from home - we continue to accomplish our mission. Given the pandemic, we have aggregately done a tremendous job keeping the virus from our work space and community to date. San Bernardino County posted, April 8, the City of Barstow as having eight positive test results and we mourn the loss of one.



Remain self-disciplined. Follow the Orders issued. Focus on your mission. Focus on self-improvement. This is the right time to relax, reflect, call old friends ... and write a thank you note to your 3rd grade teacher!



Finally, the Acting Secretary of the Navy, Mr. T. Modley, has resigned. Regardless of what you think regarding actions taken involving the USS Roosevelt's Commanding Officer, the Secretary's final "Vector" is well worth three minutes of your time. It demonstrates the Secretary's character and is an example to us all of someone who takes full responsibility for their words and deeds. I think you'll find it inspiring.



Pray. Control your mind. Be a good neighbor.



We're all in this together!



Semper fidelis,

Col. Craig C. Clemans

Commanding Officer

