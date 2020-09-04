Plexiglass shields are currently being installed and will be in all commissaries in the next several days. The plexiglass panels are 36 inches high and range in width from 24-30 inches. They will not be placed at self-checkout stands.



The panels are just one of many protective measures the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is implementing to follow the highest standards of the Department of Defense’s health protection in our stores, said Rear Adm. (ret.) Robert J. Bianchi, DOD special assistant for commissary operations.



“We at the Defense Commissary Agency want to reassure our valued customers and our dedicated employees that their health and welfare are our number one concern,” Bianchi said. “At our commissaries we are wiping down checkout areas, restrooms and shopping carts with disinfectant, and practicing routine hand washing and other basic sanitation measures to avoid spreading germs.



“We’re also encouraging our employees to closely monitor their health and well-being, and asking them to stay home if they, or someone in their household, are sick.”



Preparing for and responding to emergencies is nothing new for DeCA, the admiral added. Over the years, commissaries have dealt with all manner of natural and man-made crises and continue to work with military leaders and industry suppliers to main-tain delivery of the benefit.



“Please be assured that DeCA’s objective right now is to provide for you and your families with necessary goods and to make sure our stores remain safe and clean,” Bianchi said.



For more information about DeCA’s response to the coronavirus, go to the commissary website at https://www.commissaries.com/our-agency/about-deca.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2020 Date Posted: 04.21.2020 12:08 Story ID: 367963 Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commissaries installing plexiglass panels, by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.