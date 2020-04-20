Navy Updates ID Card Guidance

From Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs



MILLINGTON, Tennessee – After announcing temporary changes to ID Card office procedures, the Navy has issued additional guidance April 20.



NAVADMIN 114/20 provides an update for Navy personnel who require Common Access Cards (CAC) and Uniformed Services Identification (USID) card services during the COVID-19 pandemic. These additional measures provide greater flexibility for ensuring installation and facility physical access and means to remotely update information technology certifications, all to maintain continuity of operations while minimizing non-essential visits to ID Card facilities.



Service personnel and family members who possess expired ID cards and who are still eligible for benefits due to sufficient service affiliation can continue to use their expired cards until Sept. 30, 2020. While all will still be screened at base entry control points, electronic ID card scanners will be used to verify eligibility and if valid, base access will be granted.



CAC cards with an expiration date of April 16, 2020 (or later) may continue to be used through Sept. 30, 2020 after cardholders renew their credentials online. Access to the ID Card Office Online is available at https://www.dmdc.osd.mil/self_service. Step-by-step instructions are available at https://www.cac.mil/coronavirus.



The following additional temporary policy changes announced in the message are effective until Sept. 30, 2020:



• The minimum age to get a USID card has been raised to 14 years old.

• As long as a cardholder’s affiliation with their service has not changed, USID cards that expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020 can continue to be used (base access, commissary, exchange, etc.).

• Service members can remotely enroll newly acquired dependents (spouse, child, stepchild, adopted child, etc.) for healthcare coverage. Contact MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) Contact Center at (833) 330-6622 or via email at askmncc@navy.mil for specific guidance.

• USID cards can be reissued via the postal service for those unable to get an appointment at a RAPIDS site. Service members who want to use this option must first contact their nearest ID card office and can find this information at https://www.dmdc.osd.mil.



All Navy Real-Time Automated Personnel Identification System (RAPIDS) sites will continue to issue and re-issue CACs that expire within 30 days by appointment only. However, CACs will not be reissued for routine information changes (promotion, name change, etc). DoD civilian employees will keep their CAC when transitioning to a new service. CAC PIN resets will continue to be provided on a walk-in basis.



To check the status of a RAPIDS site or to schedule an appointment go to the RAPIDS Appointment Scheduler at https://rapids-appointments.dmdc.osd.mil. More information can be found at www.cac.mil/coronavirus.

