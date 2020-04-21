COVID-19 ops: 435th CRG Key Spouses help mask pandemic, protect force

Mandated physical distancing and self-quarantine measures are the new normal during the unprecedented era of coronavirus disease 2019.



Amid all the changes to routines, key spouses from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron, 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron and the 435th Security Forces Squadron found a way to touch the lives of their squadron’s most valuable commodity: its people. Showing their ingenuity, these key spouses created hundreds of cloth face-coverings for their squadrons and their families.



“Natasha and I reached out to both the spouses and active duty members of our squadron to see who would be interested in receiving a homemade mask,” said Sydney Montgomery, 435th CRS key spouse. “After dividing the list, we used our best suited fabrics we had on hand to work until everyone was covered.”



Formerly a nurse and prior military, it came natural to help and protect others, said Natasha Teeters, 435th CRS key spouse. When the opportunity arose for her to be of service, she was more than willing to assist.



“I had my family help by cutting and ironing patterns while I began to sew,” Teeters said. “It became a family project and we were able to produce 120 masks in about 24 hours.”



From one family to another, the key spouses provided their units protection and the ability to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



“The impact was tremendous,” said Lt. Col. Sean McCurdy, 435th CRS commander. “Our spouses, without solicitation, started making face coverings as soon as they heard there was a need. They not only made face coverings for our own Airmen and families, but they made them for their neighbors, and even some Army families. We are one big family in the 435th Contingency Response Group, and our highest priority is taking care of Airmen and families.”



While the COVID-19 pandemic halted many functions in the community, the mission remained intact. By creating the face coverings, the key spouses ensured mission continuation.



During one of the 435th CRG’s jump proficiency flights on April 7, 2020, the 435th Security Forces Squadron members used some of the cloth face coverings made by key spouses in their unit to help prevent COVID-19 when physical distancing measures couldn’t be adhered to.



“By being selfless, the key spouses enabled us to focus on mission execution and bring rapid contingency response operations to the fight,” McCurdy said.



By providing the masks, the key spouses hoped to reduce stress levels for everyone.



“Our members have enough to worry about and I didn't want face coverings to be added to that list,” Montgomery said.



In a time of physical distancing, small gestures of kindness can bring people closer.



“It’s amazing to see everyone rise up and face this adversity head on,” McCurdy said. “We are in this pandemic together, and together we will overcome it. It’s hard to express the amount of gratitude I have for our spouses and team members with this effort. Let me simply say thank you.”

