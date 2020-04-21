Submarine Learning Center Brings Submarine Training to PNSY

KITTERY, ME. (Apr. 21, 2020) Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) formally broke ground on a new Submarine Learning Center (SLC) training facility, on March 13. The new SLC training facility onboard PNSY will be located at historic Building 177.



SLC, collaborating with NAVSEA (08), NAVSEA (07TR), Naval Nuclear Laboratory, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, and Electric Boat Corporation, played an integral part in the planning of the state-of-the-art training facility. This modernized, innovative, learning-centered training facility will enhance submarine warfighters’ combat warfighting readiness skills.



In the past Sailors had to travel from PNSY to Naval Submarine School (NAVSUBSCOL), Groton to train as individuals and teams. Due to the travel distance to NAVSUBSCOL, Sailors on submarines stationed at PNSY had to commute 320 miles round trip to attend training.



“We are breaking ground on a new facility that is providing a training capability to build readiness. The opportunity exists to expand the capacity here and buy back time to our most valued resource – our crews,” said Capt. Aaron Thieme, commanding officer of Submarine Learning Center. “In the end, this is all about efficiency and readiness. Crews that have the opportunities to take advantage of the training resources here will be better prepared, have more practice and get on their step toward combat readiness faster than any other crew that’s left Portsmouth before.”



The SLC training facility encompasses a pillar of the CNO FRAGO, WARFIGHTERS by accelerating Ready Relevant Learning, thus bringing SLC training facility to PNSY directly to the submarine warfighters’ point of need.



The new SLC modernized training facility at PNSY is designed to support the Navy’s and SLC’s goal to enhance Sailors’ combat readiness by increasing access to training at the waterfront and provide performance support available at convenient locations.



SLC’s mission is to prepare undersea warfighters by providing and maintaining the highest quality instructors, curriculum, and training facilities. SLC and its subordinate commands are essential to our nation’s defense and to maintaining undersea superiority.

