W.Va. Guard begins testing of nursing homes in West Virginia

Since beginning operations in support of the state’s COVID-19 response 36 days ago, the WVNG has completed 502 missions through our four lines of effort of operationalizing of the event, stabilizing the population, providing logistical movement of critical supplies and conducting data analysis to combat the virus. Currently, 646 members of the WVNG are on duty serving the citizens of the State of West Virginia.



Today, Task Force Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Response Enterprise (TF-CRE) began COVID-19 testing at the Barboursville and Clarksburg veterans homes for approximately 430 patients and staff.



“At the direction of Governor Jim Justice, our medical and CBRN task forces will continue to work with our public health partners at DHHR and the West Virginia Health Care Association to refine the process to carry out all testing at nursing home facilities in the state this week,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the WVNG.



Today, Task Force Sustainment, our team dedicated to receiving and moving critical supplies across the state, received 9,000 COVID-19 test kits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the State Public Health Lab and will work with the Department of Health and Human Resources for distribution. In addition, they will be delivering PPE to 20 county emergency managers for distribution.



West Virginia Guard personnel are assisting in setting up an additional sanitization lane for first responder and public transport vehicles in Cabell County tomorrow utilizing an aerosolized hydrogen peroxide system. This site is expecting to be able to sanitize up to 50 buses and 30 ambulances over the next week. In Charleston, this team has sanitized 64 vehicles including ambulances, police vehicles and public transport buses to date.



In the last 24 hours, we delivered 2,360 meals to Pleasants, Gilmer, Ritchie and Barbour Counties via refrigerated trucks. Today, we will deliver 4,035 meals to Braxton, Wirt, Ritchie, Webster and Tyler Counties and will transport 15,000 meals from Tamarack to Peterstown and Mountain View Elementary Schools. Guardsmen and women assisted in inventory and sanitization of facilities at Gassaway and Huntington over the weekend.



Task Force CRE continues their missions of providing personal protective equipment (PPE) wear and proper cargo/box handling best practices to retail locations across the state and trained 27 retail locations yesterday and will assist nine stores today. They are also providing PPE training to long-term care facilities and plan to visit 11 sites per day moving forward. Members are also providing assistance for COVID-19 drive through testing lanes and to date, have provided training to 625 stores, 2,559 personnel and 26 medical or long-term care facilities.



The number of personnel supporting the Workforce West Virginia mission remains the same and members will begin processing unemployment claims next week, while assisting the agency in implementation of new software to increase capabilities to assist West Virginians.



Our data analysts working with DHHR’s regional epidemiology teams were able to support 79 contact tracing engagements over the weekend. To date, the seven Epidemiology teams have conducted more than 3,015 contract tracings.



All current and future missions performed by the WVNG are a part of a coordinated state-level public health preparation and response effort for the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, initiated by Governor Jim Justice, and being led by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

