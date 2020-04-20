DOD extends travel restrictions for all service members

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow around the world, many people are staying inside their homes to prevent the spread.



The Department of Defense originally set a travel restriction in March for all military members restricting their movements through May 11. Recently, the DOD made the decision to extend the travel restriction through June 30. With COVID-19 numbers still rising, the DOD wants to make sure the troops are safe and are doing their part to prevent the spread of the virus.



The new travel restriction will work around service members going on deployments and redeployments. Leave is still restricted to the local area only. Waivers may be submitted for any travel outside of the perimeters set by the DOD travel restriction. These waivers will have to be approved by the service member's chain of command.



“The travel restriction does not affect service members that are trying to move items from one duty station to the next,” said Gunnery Sgt. Placido Sanchez, staff noncommissioned officer in charge of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s Distribution Management Office. “They are able to send their items domestically starting May 15, and internationally by May 27.”



While the new travel restriction is scheduled to end June 30, defense officials acknowledge the possibility restrictions could be lifted early or extended depending on how the global situation develops.



“Never say never,” said Matthew P. Donovan, the under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness, during a press conference over the weekend announcing the ban when asked about restrictions being extended or shortened.



The initial ban was set March 12 and is continuously being reviewed every 15 days based on the pandemic conditions.



The DOD will continue to protect the service members across the world and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.



For more information about orders, service members can contact their monitor to see if their orders have changed or extended.



Service member’s can give their new orders to Intra-Governmental Payment and Collection on base to get their orders looked at so they can get flight changes through DMO.

