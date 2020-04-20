CNATT students, staff combat COVID-19

Photo By Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde | U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Anthony Paz, a student with the Center for Naval Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde | U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Anthony Paz, a student with the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment Camp Pendleton, checks for voltage on a drive controller component at the CNATT Detachment Camp Pendleton on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 20, 2020. Students and staff with the detachment have taken strict precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. The mission of CNATT is to produce technically proficient, competent aviation mechanics capable of supporting the Marine Corps in a combat environment. Paz is a native of Edinburg, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa I. Ugalde) see less | View Image Page

Staff and students with the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment Camp Pendleton on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton have taken strict precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.



The mission of CNATT is to produce technically proficient, competent aviation mechanics capable of supporting the Marine Corps in a combat environment.



“We’re taking many steps and precautions to ensure the safety of our Marines,” said U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Douglas Downing, an instructor with CNATT Detachment Camp Pendleton. “But we’re not pausing training. The Marine that we’re sending out to the fleet now is going to be the same quality Marine as before COVID-19.”



The detachment, which teaches entry level marines their military occupational specialties, has implemented the use of face masks for both staff and students in the classroom and especially during the practical application of the skills they’ve learned.



“As soon as COVID started to become a problem on base we were instructed to make face masks out of skivvy shirts,” said Pfc. Robin Wilkerson, a CNATT student. “We’ve been wearing them ever since. They’ve also been enforcing social distancing, keeping us six feet apart except for times when we’re working on the helicopter and we need to be closer together.”



The detachment has also started limiting the students to on-base liberty except in special circumstances.



“The Marines are only allowed off base if necessary,” said Staff Sgt. Travis Dobbins, an instructor with CNATT Detachment Camp Pendleton. “The Marines are still allowed to go to the on base food courts and exchanges, but they can not leave base anything other than an emergency.”



CNATT Detachment Camp Pendleton has the safety and well being of all of their students and staff in mind during this uncertain time.



“I feel that we’re safe here,” Wilkerson said. “Because we’re following the regulations and social distancing rules, there shouldn’t be a problem here.”