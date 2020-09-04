Protecting our people protects our mission!

Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow focuses on Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month by highlighting the importance of protecting the people and the mission during the month of April.



“Regardless of rank, grade, or job specialty, we all can take action to ‘protect our people,’ said Michelle Lawing, Installation Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program, Behavioral Health Section on base. “The theme’s tie to ‘protecting our mission’ supports the Department of Defense’s priorities.”



Sexual Assault Prevention and Response is a program dedicated to eliminating sexual assault within the Marine Corps and providing continuity of care for victims of sexual assault through effective education, policy, and program support.



“It’s important because sexual assault is a criminal act that erodes unit cohesion and contradicts Marine Corps core values,” Lawing said. “Every Marine needs to be aware of what constitutes sexual assault and the consequences of such behavior. The SAPR program helps Marines to learn the tools to safely intervene when witnessing high-risk behaviors that may result in sexual assault through training and education.”



The SAPR program also provides comprehensive prevention and response services to individuals impacted by the crime and addresses behaviors that can lead to sexual assault. Sexual violence remains an ongoing issue in the military and in the country as a whole.

• These statistics are from the 2016-2019 DOD SAPRO Reports which were updated December 2019: In 2018 approximately 20,500 service members were sexually assaulted or raped including 13,000 women and 7,500 men. Retaliation is happening more now.

• 64 percent of women who reported a SA faced retaliation. The SAPR program is now tracking this and has a DOD Retaliation Prevention and Response Strategy Implementation Plan.

• We have new retaliation reporting procedures.



“MCLBB has a very low percentage of reported cases,” Lawing said. “Sexual violence offenses range from penetration offenses (rape, forcible sodomy) to contact offenses (aggravated sexual contact, abusive sexual contact) and any attempts to commit those act. ALL sexual assaults are considered serious.”



One thing that can help is for people to consider reaching out to the local community to help with prevention efforts to boost awareness.



“You can volunteer at a crisis center, staff a hotline, participate in fundraising events, advocate for survivors, help raise awareness and improve safety measures on college campuses, or get creative and host your own educational or advocacy event,” she suggested. “To help victims, the most basic thing that you can do is just believe them. Ensure the victim is okay, that they’re currently safe. Ensure safety first, for example get them medical attention if necessary. Then help them get them to the right resources.”



If you are, or someone you know is, in a situation where instincts indicate that something is not right, then there are three ways to intervene and help keep someone from being a victim.



The SAPR program teaches Marines Bystander Intervention techniques:

• Direct - Direct means to give commands or orders. Get directly involved to diffuse the situation.

• Distract - Distract is to draw away or divert the situation.

• Delegate - Delegate is to appoint someone else to get involved, for example a friend, if you feel uncomfortable doing it yourself.



“The SAPR program is for active duty military personnel and their adult dependents over the age of 18,” Lawing explained. “If a child is sexually assaulted they would be referred to the Family Advocacy Program. Encourage children to speak up. Teach your child about boundaries. Let your child know that no one has the right to touch them or make them feel uncomfortable, even family members. Teach your child how to talk about their bodies. And be available. Set time aside to spend with your child where they have your undivided attention. Let your child know that they can come to you if they have questions or if someone is talking to them in a way that makes them feel uncomfortable. If they do come to you with questions or concerns, follow through on your word and make the time to talk.”



Anyone can be a victim of sexual assault: Female, male, young and old. Sexual assault doesn’t discriminate. Same goes for the perpetrators.

“People still tend to think of someone who sexually assaults someone as the man who jumps out of the shadows or the bushes and attacks you at night,” Lawing said. “In reality, in most cases, it’s someone the victim knows. It can be a family member or friend. Someone you already have trust in. It can be for power and control over another person. A critical part of a perpetrator’s self-image is being able to dominate others.”



Some of the things that predators are reported to look for in victims includes people with broken families and people who lack in confidence.



“These people are often targeted because the predator can isolate them more easily and control them,” Lawing said. “The SAPR Program is designed to deal with crisis intervention and will advocate for the victim. This program is all about caring for the victim. We can get them to the right resources for them, such as legal assistance, counseling, medical and other legal resources. We are here to help them every step of the way.”



If you or someone you know needs assistance, do not hesitate to reach out for help:

• SAPR Support Line 760-577-6036

• DOD Safe Helpline 877-995-5247

• DLA SAPR Hotline 800-841-0937 (civilians)

• DON CEAP for civilians 844-366-2327

• San Bernardino Sexual Assault Services 800-656-4673

• Desert Sanctuary - Haley House 760-256-3733

• Rape Abuse and Incest National Network 800-656-4673

• Family Advocacy Program 760-577-6533

• Family Advocacy Hotline Number 760-577-6484

