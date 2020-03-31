Fogging COVID-19

The 17th Civil Engineer Squadron is employing a different type of way efficiently disinfecting the classrooms on base, a fog machine.

Taking extra precautions for their own safety, CE members Omar Martinez and Walter Miller enter the school age program and Child Development Center classrooms and use fog machines to deploy a mist of disinfectant to all of the surface areas within the building.



This mystified disinfectant is safe to breathe and be around while it is being distributed. There is a suggested re-entry time of twenty minutes. That time allows the chemical to bond to any germs and kill them.



“The time the chemical is left alone on the surface is called wet time,” said Martinez. “In the time that it bonds to the germs it also dries, and since it is a no rinse needed chemical you are then good to go.”

Each individual organization is responsible for daily disinfecting of their offices. The staff of the building wipe down the high traffic areas every day.



“We do this when we are requested,” said Miller. “This is usually if one of the children has had an especially runny nose or if someone just wants to go the extra step to make sure even the hard to reach areas are taken care of.”



This method of disinfecting is more efficient for the members to disinfect large square footage areas.



“The chemical that we use is known to be 99.999% effective in killing different viruses,” said Martinez. “This is why we are using this method as well. It is more likely to kill everything we want it to.”



Two weeks ago, when COVID-19 was gaining traction, the flight chief for child and youth programs reached out for help to deep clean all of the classrooms and toys. A group of fire and intelligence students volunteered and cleaned all of the classroom surfaces and toys to help protect the children across the base.



During this time we all stand together, six feet apart, being there for each other in ways we didn’t anticipate but it is more important now than ever. When in quarantine, despite needing to keep gatherings to 10 people or less, reach out to your wingmen, friends and battle buddies through social media. Take advantage of the new ways to watch movies and shows together. Always keep in mind that as frustrating and inconveniencing as this is it is temporary.

