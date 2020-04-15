For those called to serve, Kansas City’s Army medical and chaplain recruiters are virtually recruiting during COVID-19 KANSAS

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Local U.S. Army medical and chaplain recruiters are available by phone and online during the coronavirus pandemic to continue resourcing the Army’s critical health care and religious accession requirements.



All recruiting events and activities were cancelled in March for 30 to 60 days to limit in-person contact as force protection measures have been implemented across the Army.



We are virtually recruiting, so if you would like to take the opportunity and serve your country, we are here for you, said Army Maj. Jodi Stoafer, officer-in-charge, U.S. Army Kansas City Medical Recruiting Station. The best way to get a hold of us is by social media so you can message us.



For those interested in learning more about Army Medicine career opportunities, recruiters from the U.S. Army Kansas City Medical Recruiting Station can be reached by phone at 210-687-8016, by email at jodi.d.stoafer.mil@mail.mil, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KansasCityMedicalRecruitingStation, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kcarmymedicalrecruiting and Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/kcarmymedicine.



For those interested in learning more about the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, recruiters from the U.S. Army South Central Chaplain Recruiting Station can be reached by phone at 210-381-4051, by email at krystal.y.charles.mil@mail.mil, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SouthCentralChaplainRecruitingStation

and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ArmyChaplainRecruitingSouth.



“Although the way we share information has been impacted by COVID-19, our mission remains the same. We are dedicated to resourcing the Army’s medical and religious missions,” said Lt. Col. Mary Rivera, the commander of the 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion, a higher headquarters element to the stations.



“Army health care providers and chaplains are two of the most noble professions one could serve in because those professionals provide invaluable spiritual and life sustaining services to America's sons and daughters in uniform while serving the greatest country in the world,” stated Col. Edward Mandril, commander, U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Brigade. “These professionals are vital to the overall success of our Army because they maintain the spiritual, physical and

health readiness of our uniformed service members and family, which enables our combatant commander to accomplish their military missions in the continental U.S. and abroad.”



“I am very proud of the Highlander Brigade's Recruiters and am impressed by their motivation, hard work and commitment to ensuring the Army medical and spiritual readiness is at historic highs,” added Mandril.



The 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion is one of five battalions assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Brigade to achieve the Army’s critical medical and religious accession requirements. The Kansas City Medical Recruiting Station is one of 14 Army medical recruiting stations subordinate to the 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion to recruit the most qualified professional officers for service in the U.S. Army Medical Department across Kansas City and its surrounding areas; and the Army's South Central Chaplain Recruiting Station, located in Grand Prairie, Texas, has the chaplain recruiting mission for the entire battalion, which spans across ten states in the country’s central region.

