Florida National Guard Soldiers assemble hospital beds for alternate care facilities

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Florida National Guard Soldiers from the 260th Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion assemble beds and equipment for alternate care facilities in Miami-Dade County.



The 260th MI has two distinct functions: one state and one federal. The federal mission is to provide a human and counterintelligence force that is readily available to execute missions anywhere in the world. Their state mission is to protect the public safety of the citizens of Florida by providing Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA) during natural disasters and other emergencies as directed by the governor of the state.



The 260th MI has been engaged during the COVID-19 response since the beginning. They have worked at community based testing site (CBTS) C.B. Smith Park, moved to Hard Rock Stadium CBTS to assist and now they are providing support to alternate care facilities at Miami Beach Convention Center and Tamiami Park.



“We were tasked to build everything that goes into an alternate care facility from hospital beds to ventilators,” said Staff Sgt. Raymond Vasquez, 260th Military Intelligence. “We are a part of history and it has been a unique experience; we wear our uniform with pride, and we answered the call without any regret.”



The MI unit assembled approximately 400 mechanical beds, 25 intensive care unit beds and 200 field cots, as well as 5 bariatric beds in total at both locations MBCC and Tamiami Park. They also took on assembling wheelchairs, iv stands and ventilators.



“We are helping buildout an alternate care facility, which in turn is helping our community.” Sgt. Rene Carcamo, 260 Military Intelligence. “I love what I do in the military and that is why I volunteered to stay on the COVID-19 mission.”



The Florida National Guard has more than 2,300 Guardsmen on duty in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response. Soldiers and Airmen are currently operating nine Community Based Testing Sites locations, and have administered over 50,000 sample collections to date at those sites. In addition, the Guard is deploying Mobile Testing Teams to carry out COVID-19 testing at assisted living communities and is supporting the Florida Department of Health’s screening operations at seven Florida airports.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2020 Date Posted: 04.20.2020 Location: MIAMI, FL, US