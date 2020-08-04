San Antonio’s Army medical and chaplain recruiters go virtual to help fight COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – To protect the soldiers, family members, civilians and future soldiers in San Antonio, the U.S. Army San Antonio Medical Recruiting Station and Army South Central Chaplain Recruiting Station have transitioned to a mobile and virtual recruiting presence during the coronavirus pandemic.



All recruiting events and activities have been canceled until further notice to limit in-person contact with the public as Army medical staff and public health professionals continue to closely monitor the situation.



“For those interested in learning more about the various career opportunities Army Medicine and the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps have to offer, our recruiters are accessible through text, phone calls, direct messages or video chat,” said Lt Col. Mary I. Rivera, the commander of the 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion, a higher headquarters element to the stations.



Army health care recruiters from the San Antonio Medical Recruiting Station can be reached by phone at 210-819-0045, by email at tyshann.m.banks.mil@mail.mil, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SanAntonioMedicalRecruitingStation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/san_antonio_mrc.



For those interested in learning more about the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, recruiters from the Army's South Central Chaplain Recruiting Station can be reached by phone at 210-381-4051, by email at krystal.y.charles.mil@mail.mil, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SouthCentralChaplainRecruitingStation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ArmyChaplainRecruitingSouth.



“Although the way we share information has been impacted by COVID-19, our mission remains the same. We are committed to resourcing the Army with high-quality health care workers and spiritual leaders,” added Rivera.



The 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion is one of five battalions assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Brigade to achieve the Army’s critical medical and religious accession requirements. The San Antonio Medical Recruiting Station recruits the most qualified professional officers for service in the U.S. Army Medical Department across San Antonio and surrounding areas, and the Army's South Central Chaplain Recruiting Station, located in Grand Prairie, Texas, has the chaplain recruiting mission for the entire battalion, which spans across ten states in the country’s central region.

