316th TRS implements virtual in-processing

The 316th Training Squadron has begun in-processing new students via a Facebook page to avoid any delays in the training here and keep students safe by practicing social distancing.



“The guidance was released explaining how we are to practice social distancing,” said Tech. Sgt. Samuel Han, 316th TRS instructor supervisor. “We have many Airmen to in-process each week, so we found a way to do so virtually to avoid any delays in training.”



Previously, in-processing consisted of all new students being briefed simultaneously by different units around the base and the training squadron’s leadership. Due to the issues regarding group size and space between individuals, the 316th TRS decided to try something new to in-process the multitude of students entering the training pipeline.



“We wanted to take in-processing virtual to meet AETC’s need for mission-critical Airmen to complete training,” said Airman Dhruv Gupta, 316th TRS student and in-processing lead for military training leaders. “It is important for Airmen to be in-processed into the squadron and to continue their training while also following the precautions set due to COVID-19.”



This new process consists of students joining a Facebook page specifically for their squadron, where they will receive all mandatory briefs and have access to digital files to make the transition to technical training seamless. After beginning this process with the 316th TRS, it expanded to include the entirety of the 17th Training Group with the use of the 17th Training Wing YouTube Livestream. All students entering the training pipeline at Goodfellow will have access to the 17th TRW leadership’s livestream, where they receive the expectations of their leadership before beginning their training.



“In the future,” said Gupta, “we hope to have the ability for various base agencies to represent themselves and to make themselves available to Airmen through this virtual platform.”



This innovation ensures that newcomers are connected and able to ask questions. It will also save time for students and individuals delivering the briefs.



“Our Instructors’, students’, and leadership’s time is valuable,” said Han. “The one-hour Livestream knocked out the normal in-processing, which usually takes a full week to cover. If we can accomplish in-processing virtually, we get that time back for our students, instructors, and leadership.”



The future of the Air Force depends upon what is done today. In finding new and improved ways to conduct in-processing, Goodfellow is paving a way to a more efficient, technologically-integrated force.



“Our squadron commander is very big on finding creative ways to tackle issues,” said Han, “and our wing leadership works to utilize new technology, allowing us to use our creativity to continue the training mission to develop, train, and inspire our Airmen.”



This project was created and put into action by many individuals across the base. From Wing leadership to students, virtual in-processing became a reality.



“This was a base-wide effort,” said Han, “and we couldn’t have accomplished this without everyone’s help and support. I think this is a big step in the right direction and in keeping up with the world.”

