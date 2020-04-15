Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1ID Fwd NCO discusses meaning of mission command

    1ID Fwd NCO discusses meaning of mission command

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet | Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Lane, 1st Infantry Division Forward’s operations...... read more read more

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.15.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Lane, 1st Infantry Division Forward’s operations noncommissioned officer, spent time talking with enlisted personnel in Poznań, Poland, on April 15, 2020. Lane gave a briefing on mission command and its role in the U.S. Army.

    This is part of an ongoing Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development (NCODP) series in Poznań.

    “Mission Command is a philosophy as opposed to an action,” Lane said.

    According to Army doctrine, NCOPD represents a transparent and grounded approach to managing future changes in how the Army trains and develops Soldiers. Its intent is to support imperatives related to the Army profession, mission command doctrine, human performance optimization, and combat readiness of the force.

    SFC Lane talks about the Army’s approach to mission command.

    “Their approach is to provide command and control that empowers subordinate decision making and centralized execution appropriate in that situation,” he continued.

    In order for the commander to accomplish their mission, the NCO needs to know and do their jobs.

    “Mission Command applies to everyone,” he concluded. “Command and control is now a war fighting function. War is simply policy by any means. The armed forces exist in order to deter war or engage in it to win.”

    The NCODP is a system aimed at ensuring the NCO Corps is prepared to fight and win our nation's wars as well as enhancing the overall sustainability, readiness and interoperability of the Army.

    The Fort Riley, Kansas, based 1st Infantry Division is currently in Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve and will be heading back stateside later this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2020
    Date Posted: 04.20.2020 07:22
    Story ID: 367805
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ID Fwd NCO discusses meaning of mission command, by SSG Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Poland
    EUCOM
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    The Big Red One
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    fortriley
    1IDFWD
    1st Infantry Division Forward
    Poznań

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT