1ID Fwd NCO discusses meaning of mission command

Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Lane, 1st Infantry Division Forward’s operations noncommissioned officer, spent time talking with enlisted personnel in Poznań, Poland, on April 15, 2020. Lane gave a briefing on mission command and its role in the U.S. Army.



This is part of an ongoing Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development (NCODP) series in Poznań.



“Mission Command is a philosophy as opposed to an action,” Lane said.



According to Army doctrine, NCOPD represents a transparent and grounded approach to managing future changes in how the Army trains and develops Soldiers. Its intent is to support imperatives related to the Army profession, mission command doctrine, human performance optimization, and combat readiness of the force.



SFC Lane talks about the Army’s approach to mission command.



“Their approach is to provide command and control that empowers subordinate decision making and centralized execution appropriate in that situation,” he continued.



In order for the commander to accomplish their mission, the NCO needs to know and do their jobs.



“Mission Command applies to everyone,” he concluded. “Command and control is now a war fighting function. War is simply policy by any means. The armed forces exist in order to deter war or engage in it to win.”



The NCODP is a system aimed at ensuring the NCO Corps is prepared to fight and win our nation's wars as well as enhancing the overall sustainability, readiness and interoperability of the Army.



The Fort Riley, Kansas, based 1st Infantry Division is currently in Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve and will be heading back stateside later this year.

