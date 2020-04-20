WIESBADEN, Germany -- “Task Force Wellness recognizes that individuals and communities are made up of many different parts,” said Chap. (Lt. Col.) Jeff Dillard, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden chaplain and co-leader of the task force. “We’re made up of many different parts; we are physical beings, spiritual beings and relational beings.”

Task Force Wellness is, according to Dillard, a cooperative effort by a number of on-post services to ensure the ongoing welfare of the U.S. Army Europe community during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“If you went to a doctor and you had a very specific concern your doctor would refer you to a specialist,” Dillard said. “Task Force Wellness, in the same vein, is made up of many specialists for the needs of our community.”

“A resource guide will be posted with embedded hyperlinks allowing community members to navigate to separate websites to help make necessary appointments.”

Dillard said that numerous resources are available on the guide including substance abuse counseling services, suicide prevention resources, financial-readiness consultation, employee assistance and behavioral health resources.

Outside of proactive use of the resources listed Dillard said that using video communications may help some to ease the stress of isolation.

“We are by our nature relational beings,” said Dillard. “We need to be interdependent on each other. We need to see each other smile and hear a human voice. You can’t get that with just text or email.”

The chaplain also called on members of the community to lean on loved ones during trying times.

“It might sound cliche but even Superman needed Lois Lane,” Dillard said. “Connect with other people. We're on a journey together. Remember that there’s a life on the other side of this and it’s real and important.”

The Task Force Wellness resource guide is available at: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/promos/wiesbaden-task-force-wellness

