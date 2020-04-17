Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TROPIC MILE

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2020

    Story by Pfc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    25TH ID LIGHTNING 7 created a division challenge to see who is the fittest squad in the division called the TROPIC MILE. Five squad members did four rounds of the following exercise with no breaks then sent in squads average time and photos.

    15 Push-ups
    100 meter sprint
    15 side straddle hops
    100 meter run
    15 burpees
    100 meter run
    15 air squats
    100 meter run

    #TropicMile

    This photo is of Charlie Company, Tigers "Jungle Hunters", 1-21 IN "GIMLETS"
    INSTAGRAM TAG FOR 1-21 IN BATTALION "GIMLETS": @121gimlets
    INSTAGRAM TAG FOR C Co TIGERS "JUNGLE HUNTERS": @jungle.hunters

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2020
    Date Posted: 04.19.2020 20:16
    Story ID: 367798
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TROPIC MILE, by PFC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    121GIMLETS

