25TH ID LIGHTNING 7 created a division challenge to see who is the fittest squad in the division called the TROPIC MILE. Five squad members did four rounds of the following exercise with no breaks then sent in squads average time and photos.



15 Push-ups

100 meter sprint

15 side straddle hops

100 meter run

15 burpees

100 meter run

15 air squats

100 meter run



#TropicMile



This photo is of Charlie Company, Tigers "Jungle Hunters", 1-21 IN "GIMLETS"

INSTAGRAM TAG FOR 1-21 IN BATTALION "GIMLETS": @121gimlets

INSTAGRAM TAG FOR C Co TIGERS "JUNGLE HUNTERS": @jungle.hunters

