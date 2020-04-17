25TH ID LIGHTNING 7 created a division challenge to see who is the fittest squad in the division called the TROPIC MILE. Five squad members did four rounds of the following exercise with no breaks then sent in squads average time and photos.
15 Push-ups
100 meter sprint
15 side straddle hops
100 meter run
15 burpees
100 meter run
15 air squats
100 meter run
#TropicMile
This photo is of Charlie Company, Tigers "Jungle Hunters", 1-21 IN "GIMLETS"
