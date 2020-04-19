Bowser Administration, Army Corps Announce Set-Up of DC Convention Center into Alternate Care Facility

WASHINGTON, DC -- In coordination with the Bowser Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has issued a design/build contract to Hensel Phelps Construction Co., to convert the Walter E. Washington Convention Center into an alternate care facility to support the District’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19).



“While our goal is to never use the Convention Center, we must have the capacity to support a potential increase in COVID-19 patients,” said Mayor Bowser. “We thank the Army Corps, FEMA, and Events DC for their continued partnership during this public health emergency.”



Through a phased construction approach, 500 beds will be set up by the first week in May with the remaining 1,000 beds completed by the end of May. The plan converts the Convention Center’s three halls, approximately 473,000 square feet, into a facility to treat low-acuity patients. Low-acuity patients are non-ICU patients that do not require a ventilator.



The Army Corps conducted site inspections in late March to determine the viability of using the facility as a medical space. The convention center was found to meet the necessary medical standard requirements, and offers several advantages, such as utility supply, loading dock/ambulance access, and its central location.



“Through FEMA, our job is to provide the District of Columbia with a tailored space that meets their anticipated medical surge needs to augment existing healthcare facilities,” said Col. John Litz, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander. "Our goal, leveraging our contractor's expertise, is to get this site operational as quickly as possible while meeting medical standards, so equipment and beds can be placed and healthcare providers can take over, should the need arise.”



Emergency No Parking



The District Department of Transportation announced the following emergency no parking restrictions in the area surrounding the Convention Center effective Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.



1100 Block 9th Street NW (Mt. Vernon Pl to L St NW): East curb lane

1100 Block 9th Street NW (L St to M St NW): East curb lane

1100 Block 7th Street NW (Mt. Vernon Pl to L St NW): West curb lane

1100 Block 7th Street NW (L St to M St NW): West curb lane

700 Block L Street NW (7th St to 9th St NW): North and South curb lanes



For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

