U.S. Marine Corps flying squadron set to meet combat readiness requirements at Alpena CRTC

ALPENA, Mich. – Approximately 120 members of the U.S. Marine Corps flying squadron VMA-542 will conduct combat readiness training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center for two weeks, beginning April 17. The squadron will fly their AV-8B Harrier aircraft, normally based at Cherry Point, N.C., on training sorties over Northern Michigan. This includes daily flights to Grayling Aerial Gunnery Range.



The training will occur with all necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, in accordance with Department of Defense guidelines.



“Alpena CRTC’s number one mission is to provide a venue for members of the U.S. military to forge warfighting skills, and while all of our non-essential operations have been suspended in light of COVID-19, the necessity remains to maintain a high level of readiness in response to potential threats,” said Col. John Miner, Alpena CRTC commander. “We have made the decision to accommodate the training needs of VMA-542 very carefully, and steps will be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”



While a stop-movement order has canceled or extended some deployments and almost completely halted previously scheduled non-essential movement across the Department of Defense, the services are continuing on with most operations and readiness training, taking precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



"The U.S. military is very, very capable to conduct whatever operations are necessary to defend the American people," said U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a statement April 9. "We will adapt ourselves to operating in a COVID-19 environment. We are already doing that."



In a memo released April 5, Defense Secretary Mark Esper mandated proper protective equipment for all individuals in public areas or work centers on U.S. military installations including a cloth face covering or mask when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained. Alpena CRTC, and other facilities within the Michigan National Guard, have implemented additional precautions including medical and temperature screenings, increased cleaning and disinfection of work spaces, and restricted movement for non-essential operations. Visiting members of VMA-542 will arrive via direct-flight military airlift and off-base travel during their time in Alpena will be significantly limited.



Across Michigan, Guard members are continuing to support the response to COVID-19 since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the call-up of the Michigan National Guard on March 18. As requests for assistance are received from local communities and state agencies, areas of assistance have expanded to include logistics aid for medical equipment, medical screening operations, planning augmentation, and support for construction of alternate care facilities. The Michigan National Guard has an additional 6,600 members ready to assist at the request of Michigan’s communities.



“Innovation and partnership are critical components of the statewide COVID-19 response, but responding with humanitarian support to the needs of state and local agencies when requested is just one of the Michigan National Guard’s missions,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Michigan is also a provider of unrivaled training through our state’s unique blend of geography, people, and technology-based industry; we are using the same resources of innovation and partnership to continue our mission as a provider of exceptional service for training needs throughout the Department of Defense.”



Rogers added that a decision regarding the status of Northern Strike 20, the Michigan National Guard’s signature annual exercise, has not been made yet.