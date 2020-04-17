Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month: Special Victims’ Counsel provides support, legal guidance

When victims of sexual crimes need assistance navigating processes and the legal system, the Joint Base San Antonio Special Victims’ Counsel program is available to help.



Special Victims’ Counsels are made up of attorneys and paralegals specially trained to represent victims of sexual assault. They have litigation and military justice experience and can provide information and answer questions victims may have regarding the process.



Any Department of Defense ID cardholder, service member, spouse, dependent, or government civilian, may request services from the SVC.



“The Special Victims’ Counsel are able to help victims navigate the military justice system and assist them in their decision making in various stages -- from investigation to the conclusion of the case,” said Tech. Sgt. Luis Hans, Special Victims’ paralegal at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston SVC office.



“SVCs are also able to provide legal advice to their clients on topics that have a connection with the assault,” he said. “For example, if a victim is still living in the apartment where they were sexually assaulted, their SVC can discuss what their options are, such as moving to a new apartment, moving on base, or applying for an expedited transfer.”



The process for each victim’s case can vary, depending upon the circumstances surrounding the assault. However, many cases tend to follow a general order of events.



“Typically, a victim reports a sexual assault through an agency on Joint Base San Antonio and is provided information about Special Victims’ Counsel services. A common referring office is the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office,” Hans said. “Agencies send a referral form to the SVC office where the Special Victims’ paralegal receives and processes the form, conducts a review, ensures the victim is eligible for SVC services and finds an available Special Victims’ Counsel, attorney, who can represent the victim. Normally, we try to assign SVCs near where the victim is located, if that counsel is available.”



If the victim chooses to do an interview with law enforcement, the SVC coordinates a mutually agreeable time with the applicable law enforcement personnel and is available to attend the interview with the victim, said Capt. Heather Hathaway, SVC at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.



“Normally, interviews occur while investigators are also working other aspects of the case,” Hans said. “Depending on how complex the case is, investigation times may vary. Once an investigation is completed, the SVC works with the servicing legal office regarding next steps for the case.”



“The SVC then discusses the facts of the case with the victim and ensures he or she understands what the options are,” Hathaway said. “The client will provide input, in writing, to the commander of the accused through the legal office. The commander then works with the legal office to determine the disposition of the case.”



The important thing is, the SVC will represent the victim through all the associated hearings and the court-martial, Hathaway said. The SVC will also explain the legal processes and the client’s legal rights.



“It is important for victims of sexual assault to request an SVC as early in the process as possible, so the SVCs can help them navigate the justice system and maximize the tools and resources available to aid them in their quest for recovery and justice,” Hathaway said.



If a victim eligible for services does not initially request a referral or assistance, Hathaway said they can always contact the SVC later for advice, services or legal representation at 210-221-3796 for JBSA-Fort Sam Houston and JBSA-Randolph, or 210-671-4748 for JBSA-Lackland and Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas.



April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month and on March 31, 2020, a presidential proclamation was issued to recognize the devastation the crime causes.



“No person should ever have to endure the anguish and indignity of sexual assault. This horrific crime affects Americans of every age, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status,” according to the proclamation. “This month, we pause to recognize the devastation caused by sexual assault and to recommit ourselves to eliminating this atrocious crime.”



The entire proclamation can be found at https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamation-national-sexual-assault-awareness-prevention-month-2020/.

