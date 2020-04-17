Camp Pendleton’s Game Warden’s Office provides information on snake activity

Photo By Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts | A red diamond rattlesnake is placed in a tube before being implanted with a...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts | A red diamond rattlesnake is placed in a tube before being implanted with a transmitter at the Game Wardens Section (GWS) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 31, 2018. The GWS conducted research by implanting rattlesnakes with a transmitter and documenting their locations to ensure that they do not return to the area they were caught. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts) see less | View Image Page

The spring season brings about warmer weather aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. This increase in temperature brings with it a rise in wildlife activity. Snakes are among the wildlife that will begin to enjoy the spring season, utilizing the warmth to reheat themselves after the colder previous months. Twenty different species of snake call Camp Pendleton home; and fortunately, only three of these species are venomous.



The three venomous species that can be found on Camp Pendleton are: the Red Diamond Rattlesnake, the Southern Pacific Rattlesnake, and the Speckled Rattlesnake. These snakes are all easily identifiable by the distinct rattle on the tip of the tail that can be heard when they become agitated.



“Rattlesnakes are generally more defensive in nature and won’t strike unless provoked,” said Emily Romig, a conservation law enforcement officer with the Camp Pendleton Game Warden’s Office. “Maintaining a wide berth protects you as well as the snake.”



It is important to remember that these animals are likely more afraid of you than you are of them. Snakes of all species can often be found seeking shelter beneath logs, equipment, and in between rocks. By not disturbing them and allowing them the opportunity to go in the opposite direction, the risk of an incident is avoided.



“If you leave them alone, they will leave you alone,” said Emily Romig. “Back away slowly and attempt to identify the snake.”



A popular misconception is that baby rattlesnakes are more dangerous than adults due to higher venom concentration. “Baby rattlesnakes are not more venomous due to their size,” said Romig. “Their small size makes them harder to see, increasing the danger of accidentally provoking them.”



If a rattlesnake is affecting work or training safety, contact the Game Warden’s Office at 760-725-3360 to resolve the situation. If the snake can be positively identified as non-venomous from a safe distance, there is no need to contact the Game Warden’s Office.



As the seasons change, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton personnel must be considerate of the wildlife that change with it. By being aware, all residents of the base can protect themselves and the wildlife that the installation is home to.