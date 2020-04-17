Camp Pendleton dispatchers answer the call during COVID-19

Photo By Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde | U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jeremy Timms, the acting desk sergeant with Security and...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde | U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jeremy Timms, the acting desk sergeant with Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, responds to callers at the dispatch center on Camp Pendleton, California, April 17, 2020. The security services and first responders on Camp Pendleton are conducting daily operations as normal while taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Dispatchers follow social distancing guidelines while at their individual workstations and wear face protection when forced to sit close. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa I. Ugalde) see less | View Image Page

The Marines and civilians working at the dispatch center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton are conducting daily operations as normal while taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in order to keep their personnel safe.



“Our job is super important,” said Mike Fila, the emergency dispatch supervisor for Security and Emergency Services Battalion, MCB Camp Pendleton. “We answer all the 911 calls for the base for the military members and the civilians who live aboard the base, we also answer the 911 calls for 17 miles of the (Interstate Highway 5) north and southbound. All the civilians that travel on the freeway rely on us to send the Marines to respond to them.”



The dispatch center is maintaining their normal operations in order to provide the community on Camp Pendleton with the same services they provided prior to the pandemic. Police, fire and emergency medical services are still responding as normal with enhanced protection.



“We’re going to answer the call the same as we would before the coronavirus outbreak,” said Fila. “We’re still coming to work, we're still helping people and this doesn’t change how we operate.”



In the dispatch center, the Marines and civilians are expected to wear a mask when they can, however while responding to a 911 call they will not wear it to ensure the callers can understand them clearly. They have also been practicing social distancing when possible by working one person per desk instead of the normal two.



“Day or night, no matter what, we always answer the call,” said U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Drew Draper, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal’s Office, SES Bn., MCB Camp Pendleton. “Especially with the current situation, it is important we perform our job because there are people who still count on us to get them the help they need.”