Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Pendleton dispatchers answer the call during COVID-19

    Camp Pendleton dispatchers answer the call during COVID-19

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde | U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jeremy Timms, the acting desk sergeant with Security and...... read more read more

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The Marines and civilians working at the dispatch center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton are conducting daily operations as normal while taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in order to keep their personnel safe.

    “Our job is super important,” said Mike Fila, the emergency dispatch supervisor for Security and Emergency Services Battalion, MCB Camp Pendleton. “We answer all the 911 calls for the base for the military members and the civilians who live aboard the base, we also answer the 911 calls for 17 miles of the (Interstate Highway 5) north and southbound. All the civilians that travel on the freeway rely on us to send the Marines to respond to them.”

    The dispatch center is maintaining their normal operations in order to provide the community on Camp Pendleton with the same services they provided prior to the pandemic. Police, fire and emergency medical services are still responding as normal with enhanced protection.

    “We’re going to answer the call the same as we would before the coronavirus outbreak,” said Fila. “We’re still coming to work, we're still helping people and this doesn’t change how we operate.”

    In the dispatch center, the Marines and civilians are expected to wear a mask when they can, however while responding to a 911 call they will not wear it to ensure the callers can understand them clearly. They have also been practicing social distancing when possible by working one person per desk instead of the normal two.

    “Day or night, no matter what, we always answer the call,” said U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Drew Draper, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal’s Office, SES Bn., MCB Camp Pendleton. “Especially with the current situation, it is important we perform our job because there are people who still count on us to get them the help they need.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2020
    Date Posted: 04.17.2020 20:38
    Story ID: 367761
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton dispatchers answer the call during COVID-19, by LCpl Melissa Ugalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Installations West
    Supporting the warfighter
    IMEFMCIWCOVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT