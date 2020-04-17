Florida Guard unit supports state’s first walk-up COVID-19 testing site

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida National Guard is supporting the state’s first two walk-up Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) that opened today in Broward County. These new CBTS locations will provide additional COVID-19 testing options to Floridians living in the South Florida area.



“I want to thank the Florida National Guard for their personnel and resources,” said Germaine Smith Baugh, president and CEO of the Urban League of Broward County. “Their presence will be of immense assistance in helping us manage the two walk-up testing sites in Broward County.”



Guardsmen with the 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, will be supporting local and state partners at both of these new testing locations, which will be at the Urban League of Broward County in Ft. Lauderdale and at Moore Park in Pompano Beach.



In addition to the two new walk-up CBTS locations, Soldiers from the 2-124th are providing support at the C.B. Smith Park CBTS in Pembroke Pines and Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. They have also established 13 Mobile Testing Teams to assist with COVID-19 testing at assisted living facilities and nursing homes.



“These are the first walk-up Community Based Testing Sites in the state of Florida, and we are proud to be supporting civilian authorities at these locations,” said Lt. Col. Adam Curry, commander of the 2-124th Infantry Regiment headquartered in Orlando. “Our soldiers are honored to be here and are glad they can help our neighbors and our community.”



The Florida National Guard has more than 2,300 Guardsmen on duty in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response. Soldiers and Airmen are currently operating nine CBTS locations, and have administered over 50,000 sample collections to date at those sites. In addition, the Guard is deploying Mobile Testing Teams to carry out COVID-19 testing at assisted living communities and is supporting airport screening operations at seven Florida airports.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2020 Date Posted: 04.18.2020 10:40 Story ID: 367760 Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Florida Guard unit supports state’s first walk-up COVID-19 testing site, by MAJ Jesse Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.