    JFLCC (ARNORTH) CSM Message to NYC en Español

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2020

    Story by Richard Kaulfers 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19

    U.S. Army North's Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado delivers a personal message for his hometown New York City, New York, April 14th 2020. CSM Delgado is also the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Joint Forces Land Component Command (JFLCC). Earlier in the month, CSM Delgado visited troops supporting the medical station at the Javits Center in New York.

    U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North as its JFLCC, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the COVID-19 Response, helping communities in need.

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux, 502nd ABW, Joint Base San Antonio, TX.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2020
    Date Posted: 04.17.2020 18:10
    Story ID: 367747
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    NYC
    NORTHCOM
    ARNORTH
    New York City
    U.S. Army North
    U.S. Northern Command
    JFLCC
    Joint Forces Land Component Command
    CSM Alberto Delgado
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Response

