JFLCC (ARNORTH) CSM Message to NYC en Español

U.S. Army North's Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado delivers a personal message for his hometown New York City, New York, April 14th 2020. CSM Delgado is also the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Joint Forces Land Component Command (JFLCC). Earlier in the month, CSM Delgado visited troops supporting the medical station at the Javits Center in New York.



U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North as its JFLCC, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the COVID-19 Response, helping communities in need.



Video by Marcelo Joniaux, 502nd ABW, Joint Base San Antonio, TX.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2020 Date Posted: 04.17.2020 Story ID: 367747 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US