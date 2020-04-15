120th brings tailoring expertise to COVID fight

Photo By LaTrice Langston | Seamstresses and tailors from the 120th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception)'s...... read more read more Photo By LaTrice Langston | Seamstresses and tailors from the 120th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception)'s Central Initial Issue Point created face masks. Face coverings may be worn by service members as long as they are black, brown, white, OCP or ACU patterns with no logos or phrases. (Photo by Ms. LaTrice Langston) see less | View Image Page

Tailors and seamstresses at the 120th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception) are known for the visible professionalism represented by every tailored-uniform trainees wear to graduation.



They have refocused their mission to ensure uniform compliance with Fort Jackson’s new face covering requirement.



As of April 10, all Fort Jackson personnel are required to wear a face covering upon entering all on-post public facilities and when unable to practice six feet of social distancing in non-public facilities.



Wearing the face covering is the latest in a series of Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommended COVID-19 preventative measures. Each new recommendation creating its very own unique availability challenge as individuals scurry to purchase the necessary items to keep them and their loves ones safe.



The protective face coverings were hard to order, so the seamstresses and tailors put their skills to work.



“With everything that is going on with the lack of capabilities and the lack of resources, we tried to order masks for our personnel and were told it won’t be in for another three to four weeks.” said Charles E. Davis III, Chief, Central Initial Issue Point, Logistics Readiness Center.



Davis said he knew they had the capabilities to make the mask themselves.



Young Sweatman came in and “brought myself, my supervisor and here supervisor a mask.”



Sweatman, the Fabric Working (Tailoring) Leader, at the CIIP, said she started making the mask for her daughter and her friends who work in the medical field.



Tasked with making 125 -150 face coverings daily, the CIIP personnel have already outfitted the Fort Jackson gate guards and are preparing in case conditions call for long term face covering production.



“If we have to outfit the whole post, I can see it being a mission of its own.” Davis said. “We want to have enough face coverings to issue to each trainee as they come unto the installation their first night of training.”



Civilian and contracted CIIP personnel spent Good Friday and Easter Saturday doing their part to #StopTheSpread of COVID-19 by making face coverings.