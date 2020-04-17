Donated computers support children of frontline Guardsmen

Photo By Mark Olsen | U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher M. Schwear, Alpha Company, 1-150th Assault Helicopter...... read more read more Photo By Mark Olsen | U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher M. Schwear, Alpha Company, 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, picks up a laptop at the Joint Military and Family Assistance Center in Bordentown, N.J., April 14, 2020. The computers were donated by Pfizer Inc., for the children of New Jersey Guardsmen who didn’t have a home computer to use for schoolwork during the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Jersey National Guard is supporting state and local officials with the COVID-19 relief effort. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen) see less | View Image Page

It started with a question.

It was during a staff call-in meeting with Brig. Gen. Jemal J. Beale, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, at the beginning of New Jersey’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in early March. New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were being brought on to state active duty. It was also when all of New Jersey’s schools were closed.

“The TAG said ‘I wonder if our Guardsmen’s children have any laptops to do their schoolwork,’” said Col. Timothy S. McLaughlin, Assistant Adjutant General – Army. “I realized maybe there is a need.”

McLaughlin, a traditional drilling Guardsman, is the Senior Director for Pfizer Global Security. He knew that Pfizer Digital had a program that donated laptops to 501c3 organizations.

These are company laptops and computers that after they reach the end of their useful life, they are wiped of data and then are recycled, resold, or donated.

“Pfizer said you need to be a 501c3 to make a request, the request had to state the purpose, and that they wouldn’t resell the laptops.”

McLaughlin reached out to the National Guard State Family Readiness Council (NGSFRC) who agreed to participate.

McLaughlin reported back to Beale “I said ‘we can get them laptops.’”

The Council contacted Michele Daisey, Family Assistance Center Coordinator at the Joint Military and Family Assistance Center (JMFAC) in Bordentown, N.J., to see how many laptops were needed.

Daisey sent out an email to every New Jersey National Guard Soldier and Airmen explaining that because of the pandemic, children would be required to perform their schoolwork from home. For the families that didn’t have a computer, Pfizer had a limited number of used computers they were willing to donate. Parents needed fill out an application letter and write a letter of circumstances which included the reason for the need of a computer, child's name, age, and grade in school; name of school, and school district.

The applications rolled in.

“We vetted by ensuring all applicants were Guard-members and their child was a dependent listed in our family management program data base,” said Daisey. “We made sure paperwork was complete and there was a legitimate need.”

“I coordinated with the five Family Readiness Support Assistants and the two Airman and Family Readiness Program managers to ensure all the applications were complete, then racked and stacked all applications according to rank, lowest to highest, and submitted this ranking along with the applications to the NGSFRC. The Council made final decision.”

Sixty laptops were needed.

“I didn’t know how many laptops Pfizer could provide, but they came back and said they could support the full request,” said McLaughlin. “The whole process took less than three weeks. It moved pretty quickly.”

Daisey emailed the Soldiers and Airmen telling them that their request had been approved.

“The computers started arriving April 8,” said Master Sgt. Beth B. LaPoint, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, Joint Military and Family Assistance Center. “Ten were picked up April 9 by the 108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing, and the Soldiers have been coming in dribs and drabs to pick them up.”

Soldiers coming to the JMFAC have to wear a mask, get their temperature checked, and if they had or been exposed to the coronavirus, they couldn’t pick the computer up.

“So far we haven’t had anybody test positive,” said LaPoint.

The response by the Soldiers is overwhelmingly positive.

“I know that when Michele (Daisey) emailed the individuals to let them know that they have been selected, they were so grateful that they were getting them, very appreciative,” said LaPoint.

“Pfizer was very appreciative to support our Guardsmen,” said McLaughlin. “It was a good thing to help Soldiers and Airmen in need as they were supporting New Jersey’s citizens.”