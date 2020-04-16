Mass. National Guard provides security support on Nantucket

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Jon Krafton, left, and Senior Airman Kelsey MacIsaac provide assist the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Jon Krafton, left, and Senior Airman Kelsey MacIsaac provide assist the local police department on the island community of Nantucket, Mass. At home bases, Air National Guard Security Forces maintain constant protection of the installation’s personnel, assets and infrastructure. see less | View Image Page

NANTUCKET, Mass. -- A team of Air National Guard Security Forces and Army National Guard Military Police are on the island community of Nantucket assisting the local police department by providing security at the Nantucket Cottage Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“This allows the police department to focus on continuing to be able to respond and assist the community,” said Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Burger, 102nd Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, “The police department, the hospital and the town have come together to provide outstanding living accommodations and a safe work environment for our Airmen and Soldiers.”



The response from the Nantucket community has been overwhelmingly positive. The security detail has received care packages and thank you notes from members of the community.



“Giving support to the hospital makes you feel good, and the support we get back is just as rewarding,” said Staff Sgt. Jon Krafton, 102nd SFS, “The local community is treating us really well, you feel welcome here. Being a member in the National Guard makes you feel you are always part of the community.”



Krafton and Senior Airman Kelsey MacIsaac have now been stationed on the island for a few weeks on state activation.



“During this time I feel I am doing what we signed up for by serving our community during a time of need,” said MacIsaac, “This experience also shows the flexibility of the National Guard. We can work not only with fellow guard members, but also local civilian authorities.”



“Our airmen and soldiers are dedicated to provide the best support they can to help out the town of Nantucket and the residents during this crisis,” said Burger.