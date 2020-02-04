Staying connected while apart

The 17th Force Support Squadron is bringing Goodfellow members together for some fun even if they are staying at home.



17th FSS has a month’s worth of activities for everyone to participate in, which can be found on their Facebook page @17fssgoodfellow. The goal of Month of Virtual #fun is keeping people together even while social distancing.



From the responses and engagement already received, the event seems to be exactly what people are looking for during this time. “Thank you for such a great art project! My daughter enjoyed it!” “Sidewalk chalk and sun for the win.” and “Sidewalk chalk art. They were so excited when a family played their hopscotch.” are just some of the comments from 17th FSS’ Facebook page.



Individuals can join in photo contests, online art classes, joke contests, a virtual 5K challenge and fitness programs just to name a few opportunities. Those who participate in the event also have a chance to win prizes ranging from Hydroflasks, Fitbits, Polaroid Cameras, a Garmin watch, Funko Pops, and $325 in gift cards.



“We really want people to remember this as a time of joy and fun rather than the craziness of everything going on,” stressed 17th FSS Director of Marketing, Alicia Aguilar. “We hope that even in times like these we can remind people of how technology has allowed us to connect even when we’re apart and still have the ability to enjoy life”



With all that is going on amidst the pandemic it’s important to stay active, safe and connected so be sure to check out all of the upcoming Month of Virtual #fun activities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2020 Date Posted: 04.17.2020 Story ID: 367721 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US