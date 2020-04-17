NY National Guard Civil Support Team conducts on-site COVID-19 tests for medical personnel

Photo By Maj. Patrick Cordova | An Airman assigned to the New York National Guard's 24th Civil Support Team conducts a...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Patrick Cordova | An Airman assigned to the New York National Guard's 24th Civil Support Team conducts a COVID-19 test analysis at the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City on April 16, 2020. The 22 members of the 24th CST, who train to detect biological and chemical hazards, are providing COVID-19 testing to medical personnel at Javits New York Medical Station, an alternative care facility for coronavirus patients. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Patrick Cordova) see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK -- Medical personnel providing critical care at the alternative care facility in the Jacob Javits Convention Center will now be getting some critical support they need thanks to the New York National Guard’s 24th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team.



Known as the 24th CST for short, the unit is now running a COVID-19 testing station quickly test military and civilian personnel working there for the coronavirus if they show symptoms or are concerned they were exposed to the virus.



The team collects a sample and then runs the tests using its mobile lab to cut the response time.



The 24th CST, one of two in the New York National Guard, is made up of 22 Soldiers and Airmen who are trained to detect the presence of biological, chemical, and radiological hazards using a sophisticated mobile laboratory.



That technology has been adapted to running COVID-19 tests.



"What sets the mobile laboratory apart is the ability to be on location-anywhere or anytime we are needed,” explained Army Maj. Gaetano Casarella, the Medical Science Officer for the 24th CST.



By conducting on-site testing for COVID-19 the CST can safeguard the medical providers, said Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Morrison, the 24th CST team paramedic.



The CST erected sample collection tents where the actual testing takes place.



The New York National Guard worked with the Army Corps of Engineers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Active Army medical units, and state civilian employees to convert the convention center into what is being called the Javits New York Medical Station. The facility has 2,500 beds.



It was erected to help take pressure off the New York City hospitals who are treating COVID-19 patients. As of April 17 the facility had treated 889 patients.



The CST was already on site from the beginning of operations. CST members were providing liaison and technical support for things such as mask fitting for the personal protective equipment (PPE), training on the use of the PPE and air monitoring in the facility.



The new COVID-19 testing procedure at the Javits got its first test on the morning of Thursday, April 16.



While newly arriving, medical personnel were receiving their initial PPE issue, a Soldier was exhibiting symptoms of infection. He was directed to the testing area.



The Soldier winced during sampling—because the test involves taking a swab from the patients nose for 20 to 30 seconds-- but he said that the discomfort was brief and was nothing compared to how he was feeling.



The Soldier was escorted back to where he is staying to self-quarantine until his results come in.



The 24th CST has been playing a part in the COVID-19 response since the pandemic began, said Army Maj. Robert Freed, the 24th CST deputy commander. The full-time testing station at Javits is simply another mission.



The Soldiers and Airmen have been training their fellow Soldiers on how to properly put on and take off protective gear, and provided scientific information to other city and state agencies, he said.



"The 24th CST is doing something that is very monumental for both the CST community and New York City,” said Air National Guard Technical Sergeant John Roldan, the 24th CST survey team chief. “I am extremely proud to be a part this unit.”