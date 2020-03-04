N.D. National Guard Assists State Laboratory

The N.D. National Guard Soldiers are helping fight the COVID-19 virus at the N.D. Department of Health lab in Bismarck. Seventeen Soldiers are on duty and assisting with the process of collecting samples ensuring they are ready for testing. N.D. Guard personnel are also helping with administrative work so the Department of Health can operate 24 hours a day.

