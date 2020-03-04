Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    N.D. National Guard Assists State Laboratory

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Highland 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    The N.D. National Guard Soldiers are helping fight the COVID-19 virus at the N.D. Department of Health lab in Bismarck. Seventeen Soldiers are on duty and assisting with the process of collecting samples ensuring they are ready for testing. N.D. Guard personnel are also helping with administrative work so the Department of Health can operate 24 hours a day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.17.2020 14:13
    Story ID: 367718
    Location: BISMARCK, ND, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, N.D. National Guard Assists State Laboratory, by SFC Charles Highland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ND GUARD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT