167th Airlift Wing transports COVID-19 test kits from Italy to U.S.

The 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard, completed a Department of Defense strategic airlift mission, yesterday, transporting COVID-19 test kits from Europe to the United States.



The C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft flew just over one million test kits from Aviano Air Base in Italy, to Memphis, Tenn. They will be distributed throughout the nation from there.



The test kits, which were manufactured in northern Italy, were secured on 18 pallets that filled the cargo compartment of the aircraft which was crewed by seven 167th Airmen.



The mission call sign “Reach 483" departed in the rain from Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, W.Va. just before 8:00 p.m., April 14. The pallets were offloaded in Tennessee April 16, a day ahead of schedule.



Aircraft commander, Maj. Tim Siemer, said he and his crew approached the mission like every other mission with safety being the priority.



“This is a high priority mission,” he told his fellow Airmen before they departed, “but that doesn’t change the way we do anything. We want to be safe, efficient and effective.”



Siemer said the team effort by the ground crews, the Tanker Airlift Control Center at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., and the flight crew made for a flawless mission.



In addition to delivering the test kits for the DoD, the 167th Airlift Wing is providing assistance to the state’s COVID-19 response.



“The men and women of the West Virginia National Guard are exceptional at both our homeland response mission and our federal mission, as indicated by the work being done by our Airmen at the 167th Airlift Wing to assist the national level COVID-19 response,” stated Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the WVNG. “In addition, we still have nearly 900 service members deployed around the world who are supporting vital national defense missions. We continue to showcase the flexibility of our force to balance the critical needs of our state while also supporting DoD missions.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2020 Date Posted: 04.17.2020 13:25 Story ID: 367714 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing transports COVID-19 test kits from Italy to U.S., by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.