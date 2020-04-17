U.S. Army Central Highlights Month of the Military Child

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – “You mean there’s a whole month for kids like me!” said 8-year-old Sara Ritner, daughter of Maj. (ret.) James Ritner, USARCENT Attorney Advisor.

It’s April and the Month of the Military Child, but COVID-19 has put a halt, or severely degraded day-to-day life for most everyone across the globe. Each year, the Department of Defense Education Activity encourages schools to plan special events to honor military children, often in partnership with nearby off-post schools in surrounding communities.

Endorsed by the Department of Defense military community and family policy, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their sacrifices as part of the legacy left behind by former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger when he established it in 1986.

Here at USARCENT headquarters, our children are out of school as part of state-mandated public health and safety measures in response to the pandemic, but we wanted to ask them how the current situation is affecting them and what it means to be a military child. Below are their responses.

1. How are you using your experience as a military child to deal with the current COVID-19 situation?

“Being a military child has definitely helped prepare me for this unexpected event. Although the things that I was looking forward to, such as senior prom and graduation, were cancelled, I’ve been able to cope and accept this outcome,” said Nathan, 15, son of Capt. Genelyn Paz, USARCENT, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Physician Assistant This doesn’t necessarily mean that I’m staying idle over the break. I’m using this time to prepare myself as I transition into college this upcoming semester.”



“My experience as a military child has really helped me deal with the current COVID-19 situation,” said Samuel, 11, son of Lt. Col. Steven Collins, USARCENT. “I am flexible, strong, understanding, adaptable, and resilient. Although I am only 11, I have a duty to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home. Although challenging, it is as mall sacrifice and one I will gladly do to help save lives. I am confident this will be over soon if everyone educates themselves, follows all the given recommendations, stays calm, and remains faithful.”



2. What words of encouragement would you say to your friends, or those who are having trouble dealing with the situation?

“Wash their hands, give them encouraging words, play video games, play board games and card games with your family, read a book to calm you down, get good exercise so you stay healthy," said Noah, 8, son of Col. Matthew Schreiber, Chief of USARCENT special activities division.

"Keep on trooping, guys,” Kavan, 14, son of Capt. Lawrence Reynolds, USARCENT Army Reserve Engagement Cell. “We've already been in this for a month, so what's a few more? We WILL adapt - it’s human nature, unless you're a Martian, to which I say...WELCOME!”

3. How do you stay positive during the stay at home order?

“I have two younger brothers, and because I’ve moved around a lot and have had to leave my friends, my brothers and I have become best friends,” said Ellen, 9, daughter of Susan Duffy, USARCENT Soldier and family readiness support assistant. “During the quarantine, we’re not getting on each other’s nerves as much as maybe other families who have always had their own friends around. I do miss my friends, but being close to my brothers helps it not feel so lonely.”

4. What is the worst and best part of being a military child?

“Worst part: When my daddy's hair gets to the perfect length, he has to get a new haircut!” said Sarah, 8, daughter of Maj. (ret.) James Ritner, USARCENT Attorney Advisor. “Best part: I get to go with him to the PX.”

5. How did you overcome specific challenges of being a military child?

“I began to see each move as a new beginning rather than an abrupt end,” said Kavan, 14, son of Capt. Lawrence Reynolds, USARCENT Army Reserve Engagement Cell. “It definitely got easier once I realized that I was going to meet great people no matter where I went. I found ways to help my sister keep her mind off my dad's deployment; we did any number of things together, and it helped her through it.”

Military children have shown the ability to become extremely resilient and able to adapt to the toughest situations. Sharing that quality with their parents is one of the many reasons why April is the Month of the Military Child.

For more events or to see how USARCENT is paying tribute to our Army children during the Month of the Military Child, please visit our website at https://www.usarcent.army.mil/Families/.

