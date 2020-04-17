Spouses volunteer to produce masks during pandemic

Courtesy Photo | A completed mask is displayed with donated fabric. Dyess spouses are projecting to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A completed mask is displayed with donated fabric. Dyess spouses are projecting to produce approximately 1400 masks. (Courtesy photo by Jeremy Miller) see less | View Image Page

Over 60 spouses from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas recently volunteered to make face masks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.



With the increased demand for supplies, spouses have volunteered to make face masks for medical professionals and those in the Abilene and Dyess communities.



The spouses are working diligently to cut, sew and distribute the masks in a timely manner. What started as a smaller effort by the Dyess Spouse’s Club has extended to spouses all over Dyess who are working to keep the base safe.



“It’s amazing that something so small has turned into what it has,” said Kelly Miller, President of the Dyess Spouse’s Club. “Spouses are often forgotten and we’re showing our impact during a critical time. I’m so thankful for the great community we have here.”



The Dyess Spouse’s Club’s efforts were immediately recognized by Dyess Leadership. When asked if they were able to make masks for Dyess families, the club recruited help from spouses around the base.



“When I heard that our Team Dyess spouses were making masks I was extremely grateful, but not surprised,” said Col. Ed Sumangil, 7th Bomb Wing commander. “Our spouses have consistently shown their commitment and they play an essential role in ensuring that our families are well taken care of, which enables our Airmen to accomplish our mission to defend our great nation.”



The Dyess Spouse’s Club project has received support from the Abilene Military Affairs Committee, The B-1 Store and the Dyess Chief’s Group to ensure that the club’s goal is accomplished.



“With the closure of the thrift store, our primary source of income is currently not available,” said Miller. “We wouldn’t be able to accomplish this goal without the funding of these groups.”



The “Dyess Mask Squad” as it has been called by the group’s volunteers, is projecting to make approximately 1400 masks.