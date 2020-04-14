Why COVID-19 affects business hours

Throughout the process of the novel coronavirus being discovered and its rising traction in the media there have been all kinds of changes. Some are easier to understand than others. But one thing to keep in mind is the inconvenience of businesses shutting down or altering hours is ultimately a decision made to help keep as many people healthy as possible. Goodfellow is no different. Leadership had to make some difficult decisions regarding resources available to our diverse military community on and off base.

Whenever possible, services are being provided through alternate means to limit the number of people in one area and abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some examples of resources that are now available through online and telephone are the Airman and Family Readiness Center financial aid and the Military Family Life Counselors.

Something at the front of individuals' minds is their health. This is a frightening time when we can’t face the enemy head on but the personnel at the 17th Medical Group are doing all they can to address concerns and make sure that everyone is still receiving the care they need.

The Ross Clinic is now set up as a single point of entry facility to prevent the spread of the virus from potential asymptomatic carriers of the disease to more susceptible individuals. The clinic is also only providing acute care. All non-acute care has been transferred to off base care givers. It is understood that this is inconvenient and makes routines difficult but it is in an effort to protect all of our military, veteran, retirees and active duty, from contracting the virus. The clinic has also expanded their online and telehealth options to help.

Fitness testing is postponed until June 2020, to help protect those who are testing and the administors of those tests. The flip side of that coin is the gym on base. Currently, to help prevent the spread of the virus due to many items touched by many people the gym is closed until further notice. The exterior facilities are currently available but practice physical distancing and the wearing of proper personal protection equipment.

Some organizations are operational with minimum manning, but only to those who are mission essential. Such as the Child Development Center and the School Age Programs. These facilities are still operating and taking children who are enrolled and whose parents are considered mission essential.

One aspect of our day-to-day lives that has been affected by COVID-19 is groceries and food. For restaurants on base most are still operational, but are now serving to-go only.

For individuals who use the dining facility they are also still operating, but the to-go option is highly encouraged. Physical distancing procedures are in place, also when making a visit to the facility you may not stay longer than 15 minutes.

During a grocery run to the commissary, all customers and employees are now required to wear cloth face masks, this is at the recommendation of the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.

Some resources are still available as they are essential to the Goodfellow mission, but to slow the spread of the virus they have transitioned from their normal hours to appointment or pre-designated times that they are available. Examples of some of these are the Military Flight Personnel, Finance, the Civilian Personnel Office and Legal. To find contact numbers and availability be sure to check our local COVID-19 update page here https://www.goodfellow.af.mil/Covid-19-Information/#Services

