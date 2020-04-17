Just Qlik it – Army plans time-saving, data driven automation for HR Soldiers

The Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army’s (IPPS-A) Functional Management Division (FMD), the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and Human Resources Command (HRC) conducted Qlik Sense Application Development training with 20 students across all three Army components March 30 through April 3, 2020.



The training was conducted 100 percent virtually and focused on data modeling and visualization design, plus provided more advanced web application integration and server administration training to those already familiar with Qlik software.



The students who received the 101 training are going to build prototypes for IPPS-A’s Release 3, while those who received the advanced training will embed visualizations in external products. Release 3 is coming to all three Army Components in Dec. 2021.



“Currently most HR professionals need to pull data from several different sources and dump it into an Excel spreadsheet,” said Maj. George H. Johnson, IPPS-A Business Intelligence Analyst. “This takes a long time and a lot of effort. The new prototypes automate these processes. So, when an administrator is preparing their monthly strength report, instead of gathering all the data into Excel they can just open Qlik and filter what they need.”



The new prototypes will automate processes like strength reporting analysis, readiness analysis, talent management, strength projections and Force demographic analysis.



Sgt. Arthur Morrill, IPPS-A Business Intelligence and Data Analyst took the training. Morrill is a career Human Resources Specialist with the Virginia Army National Guard and will assist in building the prototypes. He says they will help HR Soldiers in areas other than just generating rosters and reports.



“The extra time will allow us to focus on job training, collective task training, and dedicate more time to train on war fighting functions,” said Sgt. Morrill. “It will give us more time to do Soldier training.”



The building of the prototypes to automate HR functions is another example of the way IPPS-A is helping the Army build 21st century HR systems, according to Maj. Johnson.



“The big takeaway from the prototypes is modernization,” said Johnson. “The Army is moving towards being truly data driven.”



Taking the training virtually impressed Morrill as he feels it shows how much the Army has improved in its ability to train its Soldiers.



“The use of cloud-based Virtual Machines (VMs) ensured that we could all fully participate without having to worry about hardware compatibility, missing software, or user account issues,” said Morrill. “I'm now even better equipped and prepared to help build the future of Army business intelligence. I am excited for the day where training like this is available for all Soldiers.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2020 Date Posted: 04.17.2020 13:51 Story ID: 367698 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Just Qlik it – Army plans time-saving, data driven automation for HR Soldiers, by Justin Creech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.