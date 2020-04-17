GRIT: Cultivating a community of connection during COVID-19

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- While the world deals with the coronavirus 2019 pandemic, Airmen do their part by practicing physical distancing as they continue to get the job done on Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



Now more than ever, maintaining social connections is crucial. Operation GRIT, a United States Air Forces in Europe and Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) initiative, strives to ensure connections -- both enduring and professional -- continue.



Since October 2018, Operation GRIT has served as a framework, providing leaders with guidance for investing in Airmen.



“GRIT was created because USAFE-AFAFRICA recognized that cultivating a culture of connection was worth the investment and making that investment required a cultural shift,”said Dr. Meghan Lindeman, 86th Airlift Wing Integrated Resilience Office violence prevention integrator. “The intent of GRIT is to invest time and resources in what we value, which is developing Airmen. With this investment, leaders help to create a culture that promotes healthy and productive behaviors.”



To make Operation GRIT work, supervisors from Team Ramstein receive a new “Check 6” guide each month. Each guide has a theme and provides supervisors information and resources for how to facilitate a “Check 6” talk. It’s then up to supervisors to decide exactly how they will choose to implement Check 6 talk with their Airmen.



Operation GRIT is not a one-size-fits-all, cookie cutter program to disseminate mass information in exactly the same way every time. There is no slide deck. There is no box to check. Instead, GRIT is a way to connect with Airmen through conversation and to use those conversations to promote a culture of professionalism where all Airmen share a sense of meaning and purpose.



Each leader has an opportunity to design the monthly GRIT talks in a way which allows him or her to be authentic and creative to meet the Check 6 intent.



Even with obstacles imposed by coronavirus disease 2019, Operation GRIT offers the same, uninterrupted development and connection.



“Obviously, the physical distancing measures and teleworking guidance make it difficult to have in-person conversations,” Lindeman said. “However, the beauty of GRIT is that there is flexibility in how Check 6 talks take place. My advice to supervisors is to get creative with how they connect with their Airmen to make the monthly Check 6 talk happen.”



In a stressful and uncertain time for many, Operation GRIT serves as an important resource to make sure Airmen feel connected.



“At Ramstein, we invest time and resources in what we value, and what we value is Airmen,” Lindeman said. “One of the most promising ways we can invest in Airmen is by cultivating a community of connection in which all community members feel embedded in a community that values them. GRIT is one way we cultivate connection at Ramstein.”



It’s important to remember the spirit of Operation GRIT, especially during COVID-19.



“The main concern isn't making a monthly Check 6 talk happen despite teleworking,” Lindeman said. “The main concern is making sure Airmen feel connected and know they matter during this potentially stressful and uncertain time. Supervisors and leaders are in a wonderful position to help them feel connected. Reach out. Send a text. Call to check in. Make the connections because they go a very long way in promoting wellness among our Airmen.”



With Operation GRIT, the people of USAFE-AFAFRICA have the opportunity to show the U.S. Air Force that there is a better way to solve problems: an Air Force way that involves building on core values, Airmen development and a commitment to culture.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2020 Date Posted: 04.17.2020 11:36 Story ID: 367695 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRIT: Cultivating a community of connection during COVID-19, by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.