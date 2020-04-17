Technology helps bridge communication between Army and public

Courtesy Photo | (From left to right) Lt. Col. Michael Greifenstein, chief of West Point Department of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (From left to right) Lt. Col. Michael Greifenstein, chief of West Point Department of Public Health; Col. Cecil Marson, West Point garrison commander; and Col. Brett H. Venable, Keller commander, speak during the first in a series of virtual town halls Tuesday evening to update the West Point community on the response to COVID-19. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- As the Army maximizes teleworking and other social distancing practices to curtail the spread of COVID-19, commanders around the world are adjusting their communication methods to continue sharing vital information and updates with the workforce, families and the community.



To reach the Army Materiel Command’s 190,000-strong workforce and its families, Commanding General Gen. Gus Perna has established a weekly battle rhythm, sending an email message every Tuesday and a video message every Friday. In these, he shares efforts around the materiel enterprise to fight the virus and encourages everyone to continue focusing on AMC’s goals to protect the force, prevent the spread of COVID-19, and support warfighters around the world every day.



“I think it’s important for the workforce to be able to see me and know that we, collectively, are going through this together,” said Perna in his March 27 video address to the workforce that is posted on the command’s website, Facebook and YouTube. “We are executing the requirements necessary for social distancing and we are doing that through a myriad of processes, including increasing video teleconferencing and exchanging emails at a greater depth than I have ever seen before.”



Perna is not alone in implementing technology to communicate across the Army community. Military installations across the world are embracing virtual and Facebook Live town halls to provide updates, communicate on-going efforts and dispel rumors.



"When we made the decision to have this town hall, it's because we wanted to make sure that we are talking to the community about the threats, real and perceived, with the coronavirus," said Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr., commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox senior commander during a March 10 virtual town hall. "I can tell you that our biggest concern right now is making sure that we don't have unnecessary fear or hysteria about what's going on."



For many commanders, the use of Facebook live or other virtual town hall platforms was a first.



"I was really hesitant to do a Facebook town hall at first, but after the first one, I've seen how engaged the audience is and I see how valuable it is to communicate directly with our community," said Col. Kelsey Smith, Redstone Arsenal garrison commander. "It is so important to stay connected, and we are going to keep doing these town halls for as long as we need to."



Beyond the importance of commanders using technology to communicate with entire organizations or installations, Perna said what is most important is for the workforce to check on each other.



“I ask that you reach out to at least one teammate every day,” Perna said. “Check on them as people, check on them as family members, and check on them as a part of our workforce; it will go a long way. You can do a lot by practicing social connection, even while being physically apart.”