John C. Stennis Celebrates Easter in a Unique Way

The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Religious Ministries department coordinated with Combat Systems and Media departments to conduct a Roman Catholic mass and Christian worship service with communion on Easter Sunday, live on the ships television network, April 12.



Easter is traditionally a time celebrated closely with friends and family, however, due to COVID-19 distancing restrictions, John C. Stennis had to find a creative way to safely observe the religious holiday.



“For myself, and I think most Christians, Easter is one of the most important days we can celebrate,” said Chaplain Bill Stewart, the Baptist minister aboard. “It represents the resurrection on Sunday and showing that death is defeated. It’s a very important religious holiday for us Christians to celebrate.”



The Roman Catholic mass had four supporting participants during the service in the ship’s TV studio. Both services offered communion in the ship’s chapel after the streamed service, where markers were placed on the deck to enforce physical distancing.



“We see Pope Francis on TV all the time,” said Chaplain James Hinkle, the Roman Catholic priest aboard. “In the given situation, we find ways to still communicate with the faithful in our population, and we took the opportunity to do a ship-wide service.”



Typically, the services would be held in the ship’s chapel and everyone would be welcomed to attend. Keeping safety in mind, while still offering religious services, was the ultimate goal this Easter.



“I know it’s not the way we thought it would turn out and yet, because of the Media team and so many people pulling together, I feel like we got to experience an Easter like we will likely never have again,” said Stewart. “It took so many people coming together, and focusing on what the real meaning of this day is.”



At the end of the day, the services were successfully streamed to Sailors aboard. This Easter might not have been celebrated like it normally would, but it was, nevertheless, a memorable experience.



“Somehow I still believe that we all came together, just in a unique way,” said Stewart.



