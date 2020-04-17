Charlie West Spotlight April 2020

Charleston, W.Va.— The Charlie West Spotlight for April 2020 is Tech. Sgt. Ronald Davis, an Electrical Power Production technician, assigned to the 130th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES).



As an Electrical Power Production technician Davis; installs, removes, operates, maintains, and repairs electrical power generating and control systems, aircraft arresting systems, and associated equipment.



Davis is primarily responsible for ensuring that the generators work around the base, which he appreciates because it allows him to stay out of the limelight when the power is working correctly.



"Being the "generator guy" on base helps me stay incognito," Davis said. "No one knows who I am until the power goes out, then everyone wants to know me."



However, according to Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams, the 130th CES Manager, Davis's contributions to maintaining the mission has been critical to the broader success of the unit.



"During a recent power outage, Tech Sgt. Davis performed crucial generator maintenance on more than thirty base facility generators resulting in a seamless transition normal operation power to generator power," Williams explained.



His efforts enabled electrical-based equipment to function as designed, allowing operations to continue until power was restored.



Davis is a native of Cabin Creek, W.Va. and a 1997 graduate of East Bank High School. In 2003, he received a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Drafting and Construction Technologies from West Virginia State University.



He entered the 130th AW in 2009 at the age of 30.



"I was just looking for some security and stability for my family," he said. "Also, I figured joining the 130th would benefit me with an education and improve my resume."



Although Power Production has been his only AFSC, he has contributed to other career fields within CES, such as structures, emergency management, and heavy equipment.



His military goal is to progress through the ranks and eventually become a Chief Master Sgt. before his retirement.



His pride comes from the growth of his four daughters that range from elementary school to college.



"I am proud of the people that my children have and are grown into," he explained. "They are powerful and independent young women."



Additionally, he credits the support that he has received from his family as a significant factor to his success as an Airman.



"My family has been very supportive of my military career," Davis said. "They know at times that they will not see me for extended periods, and they are okay with that."



He is thankful for his time in the 130th and for the opportunities that he has experienced.



"I've been more places and done things around this country and the world that I would have never got to experience without being part of the 130th," he said.



In his free time, Davis enjoys being outdoors, spending time with family, and going to the gym.



His favorite moment in the 130th is anytime that he sees the Charlie West tail coming to pick him up from a long TDY.



"Seeing that tail brings pride to my heart," he explained. "It brings a feeling of joy because I know that I am not far from being home and hugging my wife and kids."

Date Taken: 04.17.2020 Date Posted: 04.17.2020