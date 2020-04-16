NCTAMS LANT Detachment Jacksonville Holds Change of Charge

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lt. Cmdr. Gilbert Baughn relieved Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Alston as officer in charge of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT) Detachment Jacksonville (Det. JAX) during a change of charge ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla. Thursday. Capt. Brian Weiss, commanding officer of the Naval Air Station, presided.



“NCTAMS LANT Det. JAX continues to play a critical role in accomplishing our Maritime Strategy of providing robust communications and dynamic network operations that facilitate the flow of real-time tactical information to the warfighter,” said Alston, a native of Washington D.C. “Over the last two years, Det. JAX has excelled at every task and challenge. This is a direct reflection of the superior performance of our dedicated personnel.”



During Alston’s tour Det. JAX successfully passed their Echelon II, Fleet Cyber Command / Commander, Tenth Fleet “No Notice” command readiness inspection and achieved a three-year Communications Security (COMSEC) vault recertification with zero COMSEC incidents and zero “Practices Dangerous to Security”. The flawless COMSEC audit led the Type Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), to waive their onsite inspection. NAVIFOR further awarded Det. JAX the coveted Enlisted Information Warfare (IW) Specialist pennant, which recognizes their outstanding work as an IW platform. Additionally, Det. JAX earned the 2018 Continental United States Theatre Department of Defense Information Network Medium Transmission Facility of the Year awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).



“Our ability to provide a broad base of information services, streamline resources, and leverage the ingenuity of our military and civilian staff has been the benchmark of our success,” said Alston, who is transferring to DISA. “I feel confident that with Lt. Cmdr. Baughn at the helm, Det. JAX will continue its tradition of quality service, professionalism, and innovation for the foreseeable future.”



Lt. Cmdr. Baughn hails from California, Mo., and reports to Det. JAX with a wealth of knowledge accumulated over 27 years of naval service. After entering the Navy in 1992 as an undesignated seaman recruit, he spent fifteen years in the enlisted ranks as an information system technician, advanced to the coveted rank of Chief Petty Officer, and commissioned through the Limited Duty Officer Program. Baughn is a graduate of the Naval War College with a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. He has served in a multitude of sea, shore, staff, expeditionary, and special warfare billets; and he holds a number of qualifications, unit, and personal awards.



“Lt. Cmdr. Alston has had an extremely successful tour, and I plan to build on that success,” said Baughn. “We have a phenomenal military and civilian team here at Det. JAX and that is a direct result of his leadership. My intent is to maintain that high level of excellence and always meet the mission.”



NCTAMS LANT Detachment Jacksonville delivers responsive, resilient, and secure communications systems, providing information superiority for the Department of the Navy and joint forces in the U.S. Southern and Northern Command theatres of operation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2020 Date Posted: 04.17.2020 06:59 Story ID: 367653 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Hometown: CALIFORNIA, MO, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCTAMS LANT Detachment Jacksonville Holds Change of Charge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.