Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pendleton fire department looks ahead to 2020 fire season

    Fire in the Zulu impact area

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels | Firefighters with Oceanside Fire Department and the Camp Pendleton Fire Department...... read more read more

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    While mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is the now primary focus of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton leadership and the rest of the world, there are still service members and civilians on base performing tasks essential to Pendleton’s status as the premier Fleet Marine Force training base on the West Coast.

    As the weather starts to heat up, Camp Pendleton and Southern California must prepare for the dry summer months and the threat of wildfires that come along with them.

    The Camp Pendleton Fire Department prepares for the fires each year by teaming with agencies from the surrounding communities. Mutual aid agreements with local departments allow various organizations to work together during fires, taking care of the local communities who will then help take care of Camp Pendleton. Firefighters with CPFD will also perform prescribed burns and cut roughly 200 acres of firebreaks. In 2016, the Camp Pendleton fire department was named the Department of Defense fire department of the year, and was responsible for more than 3,700 emergency responses.

    “We have fire breaks surrounding every housing area of the base,” said Assistant Chief Jeff Cunliffe-Owen, the wildland coordinator for the Camp Pendleton Fire Department. “Our strategy is cutting them early enough to reduce any hazards.”

    The base fire department has a large focus on training for effective employment of fire and emergency services, and educating all installation personnel. They maintain firebreaks and execute prescribed burns, as well as conduct fire inspections for the buildings on base. The department works with the installation commander and area commanders to establish programs to educate and train service members on fire safety awareness.

    “We meet with the commanders and plan evacuation routes and emergency plans every year,” added Cunliffe-Owen. “The best thing for a resident to do is to make sure their homes are clear of vegetation and don't have objects stacked up against them.”

    Of Camp Pendleton’s 125,000 acres, approximately 114,000 acres serve as training areas for the base. A large portion of that training area is designated strictly as impact zones for the live-fire training ranges Marines regularly conduct. Due to the constant live-fire training, fires on impact zones are common, and prescribed fires are conducted around those locations to mitigate the fires from leaving the impact areas.

    “We don't do prescription fires by any residential areas,” added Cunliffe-Owen. “We try to burn off annual grasses in areas such as ranges and places coming out of the impact to prevent fires from spreading.”

    The men and women of the Camp Pendleton Fire Department completing their mission means the rest of the base can operate safely and accomplish their missions. With support from the base fire department, Marines can conduct the training they need without worrying about a fire escalating beyond the impact zone, and at the same time maintain the safety of the residents and the natural state of the installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2020
    Date Posted: 04.16.2020 20:50
    Story ID: 367614
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pendleton fire department looks ahead to 2020 fire season, by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Fire Department
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Firefighters
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    Fire Season
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department
    CPFD
    Wildfire Preparedness

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT