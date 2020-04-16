U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground continues to mitigate COVID-19 threat

Photo By Mark Schauer | In response to a Sunday, April 5 directive from Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark Esper...... read more read more Photo By Mark Schauer | In response to a Sunday, April 5 directive from Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark Esper that mandated all individuals on Department of Defense property, installations, and facilities wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers, Soldiers from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's Airborne Test Force began stitching face coverings made of two-ply cotton for the workforce. The pattern for the covering came from the Centers for Disease Control. see less | View Image Page

YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz.-- As the nation moved into the fifth week of mobilization to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's (YPG) mitigation efforts had thus far succeeded in keeping the workforce safe.



With Yuma County, Arizona reporting 24 COVID-19 cases county-wide as of April 15, YPG still had no confirmed cases of the virus, which the post’s leadership attributed to measures such as widespread utilization of telework where feasible, increased hygiene measures across the post, and mandating social distancing of at least six feet.



“I look at our low numbers as indicative of people doing the right thing, both at YPG and in Yuma as a whole,” said Col. Ross Poppenberger, YPG commander.



As cases of the virus were projected to peak in Arizona in the ensuing weeks, the fourth week was one of increased vigilance. In response to a Sunday, April 5 directive from Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark Esper that mandated all individuals on Department of Defense property, installations, and facilities wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers, Soldiers from YPG’s Airborne Test Force began stitching masks made of two-ply cotton based on a Centers for Disease Control pattern for the workforce. At the same time, personnel from YPG’s General Services also began to stitch masks. Across the proving ground, buildings sported duty rosters of daily cleaning tasks assigned to folks who worked inside.



By the time the mask mandate started, YPG personnel had already grown accustomed to answering general health screening questions posed by gate guards as they arrived to work each day. Access to all Army installations was restricted, and YPG was only open to post residents (including those at the YPG Travel Camp), YPG employees and contractors, and other personnel who came to YPG for an authorized purpose, such as delivery drivers and those who held Department of Defense ID cards.



Through it all, YPG’s importance to the national defense was continually cited by the highest levels of the Department of the Army as reason the post’s mission must continue. Military installations were listed as essential activities in the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected’ executive order issued by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on March 31.



“Our work at YPG is important to national security,” said Poppenberger. “We must modernize our force, and YPG is one of the key organizations in that modernization effort. Although we have slowed down, we are doing some tasks to prevent a logjam of work when we come out of this pandemic.”



Post life continued to adapt to the situation. Having been closed to dine-in customers for weeks, YPG’s Coyote Lanes began free on-post delivery of food with orders of $10 or more. The post exchange limited store access to no more than 10 patrons simultaneously to ensure social distance guidelines. At YPG’s small commissary, which has one weekly grocery delivery, most items were available in the quantity ordered by management, including meat, bread, and eggs. The exception, however, was items that have been in short supply throughout the nation due to a general shortage of the items within the supply chain: toilet paper, rubbing alcohol, bleach, hand sanitizer, and other similar cleaning agents. Very little toilet paper was delivered, and the limited quantity sold out within one hour of the commissary opening despite a limit of one package per family.



Despite this, though, the situation was markedly improved over that found during the first week of the crisis. Volunteers helped re-stock shelves rapidly, and patrons cooperated with a new policy of no more than 20 customers in the store at a given time to ensure social distancing. Store employees were ordered to begin wearing masks while on duty late in the third week, and by early in the fourth week customers had to have face coverings as well.



As the situation continued to evolve, Poppenberger stressed that following social distancing guidelines and staying home from work in the event of any symptoms.



“We all have a social and civic responsibility,” said Poppenberger. “You’re not a hero by coming to work if you have symptoms.”